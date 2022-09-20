Gigi Hadid gives nod to ex Zayn Malik on daughter Khai’s birthday

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split last year after allegations that he beat her mother Yolanda, but have reportedly focused on co-parenting their daughter.

And on Monday, Gigi Hadid gave a rare kindness to her ex Zayn Malik when she tagged him on an Instagram photo of their daughter Khai’s birthday cake.

Gigi, 27, who recently sparked romance rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio, captioned the snap: “Our little angel turned 2 today.”

Civilized: Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her daughter Khai’s cake and tagged her ex Zayn Malik in her Stories (pictured together in 2017)

The cake from Carlo’s Bakery featured Peppa Pig characters made from fondant and icing.

Since their breakup, this isn’t the first time Gigi has given a nod to Zayn when it comes to their daughter’s special moments.

On Father’s Day 2022, she shared a rare photo on her Instagram Stories of the daddy-daughter duo.

yum! The cake from Carlo’s Bakery featured Peppa Pig characters made from fondant and icing

It is alleged that the couple’s split stemmed from ‘tension’ caused by Zayn accusing Gigi’s other Yolanda of leaking the news of their pregnancy in 2020, leading to the altercation where the Real Housewives star claims Zayn beat her. .

Zayn refused her allegations, stating that their exchange was just “harsh words.”

The source added: ‘They co-parent. Yolanda is obviously very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.’

Speaking: Gigi asked for ‘privacy’ after it was reported she broke up with boyfriend Zayn following her mother Yolanda’s accusations of hitting her

A source told The sun: ‘The tension really started between Yolanda and Zayn last year when he suspected she was the one who leaked their pregnancy news in the first place.

“They were so grateful for that privacy and very upset when it came out. Zayn is a very, very private person and as he goes out with him, Gigi has also become a lot more private.”

The source added that Zayn had “clashes” with Yolanda because she doesn’t “feel the same sense of privacy he does.”

Co-parenting: The couple now focuses on ‘co-parenting’ their daughter Khai

Sources have added that the couple has not ruled out reuniting in the future and that they “plan” to get back together.

While fans were shocked by the news of the altercation, sources claim that Zayn and Yolanda have always had a difficult relationship due to their clashing personalities.

An insider told The sun: ‘Zayn lives an almost hermit-like existence, he likes peace, solitude, a slow pace, working on music – the farm life suits him and they have been living on the ranch for a while.

Drama: Zayn and Gigi have now been reported to split after he accused Yolanda (pictured with the singer in 2017) of leaking the news of their pregnancy last year

Yolanda has always been very supportive and involved with Gigi’s career and always says that Zayn should do more to support her – walking the red carpet with her, about her posts on IG, at one point she even suggested a reality show and he was shocked .

“That’s Zayn’s idea of ​​a nightmare. It was almost as if he was tripping over his guilt, because she would always hint that Zayn’s reluctance to play the showbiz game was getting in the way of Gigi’s career.”

Shocking: It comes after Gigi’s mom Yolanda claimed Zayn beat her during an altercation, with sources claiming she’s considering filing a police report

It comes after Gigi was pictured next to Leonardo DiCaprio at a party in New York City last week.

The 47-year-old actor was pictured alongside the model for the first time since news of their reported romance, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

The pairing appears to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman over 25, and Gigi is also said to be the first woman he’s dated who is a mother.

Happier times: The couple broke up last year and have reportedly focused on co-parenting their daughter (pictured in 2021)

After the new photos leaked, a source close to the couple said they were “taking it easy” while dating, according to Page Six.

The source went on to say that the couple has only been out together and also hung out in groups, with the couple not yet calling themselves “exclusive.”

The person added: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. It doesn’t jump around when plugging in. They take it easy.’

New romance? Leonardo was previously in a relationship with model-turned-actress Camila Morrone, but they split earlier this summer, shortly after she turned 25. DiCaprio And Gigi Have Spent Years Together Before

While Leonardo seems to have his sights set on Gigi, an insider told E! Last week’s news that he is “enjoyingly single” and that the two are “not exclusive.”

A source close to the model also told the publication that “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment.

“Gigi and Leo have hung out several times and love each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy,” they said.

Split: The supermodel and former One Direction member were in a relationship for nearly six years before discreetly breaking up in October 2021 (pictured in 2021)

“Most of their hangouts come from being in the same social circles at different parties.”

The actor and climate activist’s reported romance with Gigi follows reports in recent days that he was chasing her.

However, a source previously told Us Weekly last week that DiCaprio had ‘set his sights on Gigi’ but ‘she doesn’t want to be romantic with’ [him] straight away.’