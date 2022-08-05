Gigi Hadid flaunts her toned abs in a tiny sheer cardigan while in NYC

Gigi Hadid was spotted walking alone in a New York City neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The supermodel and mother of one showed off her tight midriff in a tiny top tied at the front while adding dark jeans and a shoulder bag.

This sighting comes exactly as she announced on Instagram that she has launched her own clothing line called Guest In Residence: ‘Been workin on something….with love, @guestinresidence 🙂 – founder, creative director @guestinresidence.’

Hadid’s all-black outfit consisted of laid-back elements that the 27-year-old model is known for.

Pairing baggy black jeans with a loose sheer black short-sleeved crop top, evocatively held together by two knotted strings, Hadid left just enough to the imagination as her flat stomach was kissed by the sun.

The bubbly beauty chose black Converse All-Star low-top sneakers as her shoe of choice as she walked the city on foot.

Hadid accessorized her Friday afternoon outfit with a chunky silver necklace, oval 90s-inspired wire-framed sunglasses and a classic shoulder bag with neon green accents that pop against the dark background.

The beautiful blonde looked focused and let her long hair fall naturally down her back while doing double duty while working on her cell phone on her way to her destination.

The supermodel has appeared on the cover of almost every fashion magazine such as Vogue and InStyle and has also been active in campaigns for the world’s best designers such as Versace, Fendi and Valentino.

Responsible: The beauty also referred to herself as ‘founder, creative director @guestinresidence’

Hadid officially announced today via Vanity Fair that she is trying her hand as a fashion designer.

She teased the launch of her new clothing line Guest In Residence on her Instagram profile on Thursday.

The model and the mother, who was the vessel in which designers exhibit their masterpieces, now swap places and become a designer herself.

Now added to her resume, she also calls herself the founder and creative director of the soon-to-be-released knitwear line.

The impeccable model and entrepreneur, who is rushing back from her pregnancy, is ready to take on the fashion world in more ways than one.