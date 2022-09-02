Gigi Hadid flashes sensationally svelte midriff in sleek crop top while stepping out with male pal

Gigi Hadid showed off her supermodel credentials as she put out her stuff in New York City on Thursday.

The 27-year-old flashed her impressively slender midriff in a sleek crop top while getting a breath of fresh air with a male friend.

She donned a pair of high-waisted fossil gray jeans that highlighted her giddy legs on her latest outing.

She swept her platinum blonde hair into a bun and donned sunglasses to ward off the August rays.

She accentuated her screen siren features with minimalist makeup and accessorized her look with a handbag.

Gigi could be seen apparently suppressing a yawn as she crossed a zebra crossing next to her rambunctious friend.

The day before, she had some quality time with her little sister, Bella Hadid, when she attended the US Open in Queens.

The duo went to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing to watch greats like Serena Williams play.

Serena, previously thought to be on the brink of retirement, took a sensational win that night against the world’s No. 2, Anett Kontaveit.

Gigi and Bella, as well as Kim Kardashian’s buddy Lala Anthony sitting nearby, watched in delight as the proceedings unfolded below.

Bella smiled happily and leaned against her sister, who was munching on a snack during the game.

Gigi is about celebrating the second birthday of her daughter Khai, who she shares with her ex Zayn Malik from One Direction.

The mother of one was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Zayn that reportedly started in 2015, and they welcomed their little girl in September 2020.

The news of their latest breakup became public last October during Zayn’s explosive feud with Yolanda, a former Real Housewife From Beverly Hills.

Zayn and Yolanda are said to have had an altercation last September, and while he denied being physically abusive, he did not fight four charges of harassment.

He was not allowed to have any contact with Yolanda or the security guard who saw the alleged incident, and he was also officially required to complete an anger management course and a 360-day probationary period.

The feud reportedly started when Yolanda entered Gigi and Zayn’s Pennsylvania home without Zayn’s permission while Gigi was in Paris for work.

Zayn was accused of pushing Yolanda into a dresser and calling her a “f***ing Dutch s***”, and demanded that she stay away from the baby.

It was also alleged that he called Gigi and said, “Put on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house.”

Meanwhile, Bella is currently involved with art director Marc Kalman, with whom she enjoyed a steamy getaway to the Caribbean destination of St. Barts.

She and Marc went official on Instagram last July in a photo Bella posted from France, where she was attending the Cannes Film Festival.

A Page six A source claimed that Bella and Marc’s relationship started in July 2020 and that the dynamic duo “hid it well” the first year.