Gigi Hadid flashes her tummy and skips bra as she’s seen filming interview with Willie Geist in NYC

Gigi Hadid and journalist Willie Geist didn’t let bad weather stop them from filming outside in NYC on Tuesday.

The supermodel turned entrepreneur, 27, wore a plush orange sweater as she walked alongside the seasoned TV personality, 47.

It had a single buckle in the middle that teased her flat stomach and cleavage as she appeared to go braless.

Willie, for his part, kept his look a mix of casual and professional while donning a navy blue blazer over a lighter blue shirt.

He paired his upper body with dark jeans and crisp white sneakers as he strolled the Big Apple with one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Both sides were equipped with small black microphones clipped to their tops, near their chests.

Hadid, whose sweater likely comes from her soon-to-be-launched guest in Residence knitwear line, wore two gold statement necklaces around her neck.

The mum-of-one, who shares two-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, wore asymmetrical mix-and-match earrings.

In one ear she wore a dangling variety with a hanging hoop, and in the other she stuck to small studs.

The style-conscious runway star pulled her pale blond locks into a tightly knotted bun with a subtle center part.

And she paired her knit top with loose-fitting, yellow-toned cargo pants with a buckle below the button.

She accented the ensemble with a pair of two-tone white and deep burgundy loafers.

Gigi looked stunning as ever in a light face of makeup that flattered her already gorgeous face.

Her fuzzy eyebrows were brushed in a subtle and natural arc and her blue eyes were accentuated with strokes of mascara.

Her high cheekbones were lightly dusted with blush and the look was completed with a moisturizing lip stain.

She skipped a chic manicure and wore a gold band on her index finger as she walked confidently on the rainy day.

Tomorrow, Gigi will officially launch her newly announced line of knitwear from the brand she founded. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain the meaning behind the range’s name.

In a black and white photo of her in pieces from the line, she said: ‘We are guest(s) in residence of the clothes we own – they have had a life before us, and hopefully, if we take care of them, a life after us..’

She continued: ‘We are guests in residence of our physical bodies, of the houses we live in, and of this planet.. A ‘Guest in Residence’ for me is also someone who is at home in themselves – I was thinking of my favorite species. people … those who make an effort to show up at every door, land in every country, sit down at every table, feeling a sense of comfort and a wonder for the people before them and the world around them.’

She concluded the thoughtful caption: “With all this in mind, we’ve created pieces for you to take on life – from the most vibrant adventures to the most tranquil moments. .’