Gigi Hadid flashes her toned tummy in a crop top that she pairs with ripped jeans

Gigi Hadid showed off her taut stomach as she walked through Manhattan on Sunday night.

As the sun set on the Big Apple, the runway star and now fashion designer donned her gear in a cropped, bare-midrib and oversized ripped jeans as she strolled through a New York City neighborhood.

In what has become her signature summer look, Hadid played a laid-back 90s cool while keeping her abs taking center stage as she traveled to her destination on foot.

Nineties glamor: Gigi Hadid was spotted flaunting her midriff on Sunday night with her gear through Manhattan

The 27-year-old catwalk star walked over the concrete with the same finesse as on the catwalk.

Hadid, daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid and sister of supermodel Bella, looked effortlessly chic in her casual outfit.

She paired her delicate pointelle ‘Courtney’ lounge tank top from her collab with Frankie’s Bikinis and ripped jeans with sneakers and an understated mini handbag with handle.

Keep it moving: Hadid took time out from building her fashion empire and looked like she was straight out of the 90s

To spice up her evening look a bit, Hadid wore her hair in a high sleek ponytail with loose waves and a yellow scrunchy that sat on top of her head.

She painted her pretty face with dewy, natural-looking makeup that shimmered.

Embellishing her look with a rainbow pukka shell necklace kissing her collarbone, Hadid looked like a child of the 1990s.

Glowing: Hadid’s dewy skin shimmered in the flashing lights

Sharing the love: Hadid’s friend got a hug from the model as they waited on a zebra crossing for the light to turn green

Hadid, mother of Khai, one she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, has been a fixture in New York all summer.

As she walked through the Manhattan neighborhood, Hadid was met by an adoring fan who approached the model.

While it’s unknown if the two had known each other before, the model was spotted with her arm around her as they continued their journey to New York City at night.