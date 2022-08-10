Gigi Hadid flashes her taut stomach in a barely buttoned blue men’s shirt

<!–

Gigi Hadid was spotted in New York City wearing a partially unbuttoned oversized men’s shirt that flashed her tight tummy.

The older sister of Vogue fave Bella Hadid added light blue ripped jeans and white sandals as she walked around town on Wednesday.

To keep the look fresh and edgy, 27-year-old Hadid added long pearl earrings and a short gold necklace.

Let it rip: Gigi Hadid wore an extremely casual look as she walked through the NYC neighborhood on Wednesday

The leggy daughter of former model Yolanda Hadid opted for white Birkenstock sandals among the ripped ones.

She carried a mini white handbag with a handle as she walked through the NYC neighborhood.

Hadid opted for an extremely casual look, pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail and went makeup-free.

Bringing back the 90s: Hadid wore 90s-inspired fashion again, she’s bringing it back for the second time this week

To spice up the effortlessly cool look, Hadid wore 90s-inspired gold wire-frame sunglasses to protect her eyes.

Adding a touch of flair to her look, she chose a pair of long, chunky earrings that swung back and forth as she walked.

Hadid completed the style with a gold necklace and pale pink nail polish.

Supermodel Crossing: The former Guess model drove through the streets of the Big Apple

Since Hadid’s recent announcement of her upcoming clothing line Guest in Residence, the influencer has been rather quiet.

The impeccable model and entrepreneur, who is rushing back from her pregnancy, is ready to take on the fashion world in more ways than one.

She has spent a lot of time in New York this summer.