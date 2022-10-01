Gigi Hadid departs her hotel in Paris after rumoured love Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted leaving

Gigi Hadid appeared in good spirits on Saturday as she left the same £1,300-a-night Paris hotel where her rumored love Leonardo DiCaprio was also staying.

The 27-year-old model, who faced a slew of runway shows for the city’s fashion week, beamed for the cameras before accepting a rose from a guest nearby.

Her outing comes after Leo, 47, was spotted leaving the luxurious Hotel Le Royal Monceau in the early hours of Saturday morning – amid claims they are dating.

Smiling: Gigi Hadid, 27, appeared in good spirits on Saturday as she left the same £1,300-a-night Paris hotel where her rumored love Leonardo DiCaprio also stayed

Gigi cut a casual figure, wearing wide-leg jeans with a ripped knee, and kept warm by wearing a black leather blazer on top.

Tucked into the worn, light wash jeans was a ribbed cotton cardigan, while she got bold with a pair of animal print loafers with the look.

Gigi protected her eyes with dark sunglasses and kept her complexion fairly natural – she added a soft peachy shimmery lip.

Visit: Her outing comes after Leo, 47, was spotted leaving the luxurious Hotel Le Royal Monceau in the early hours of Saturday morning – amid claims they are dating

Natural Beauty: Gigi protected her eyes with dark sunglasses and kept her complexion fairly natural – she added a soft peach shimmery lip while accepting a rose

Her blond locks were gathered in a tousled bun for the outing, while the casual model stuffed both hands in her pockets as she stood outside the hotel.

On Thursday, Gigi arrived at the luxurious Le Royal Monceau hotel at 10pm before Leo was spotted in the early hours, fueling the rumours.

The Oscar-winning actor then reportedly enjoyed a night on the tiles before returning to his own room at the nearby Costes Hotel.

Gigi’s appearance comes just a day after she stormed the runway with sister Bella Hadid for Victoria Beckham’s debut show at Paris Fashion Week.

Tied up: Her blonde locks were gathered in a tousled bun for the outing as the casual model stuffed both hands in her pockets as she stood outside the hotel

Designer Victoria threw herself into the sisters and was overjoyed to have them at the front of the show – she considered it a ‘real coup’ to let them both run.

And Gigi has certainly been kept busy during the coveted fashion extravaganza, walking in a slew of A-list shows.

Leo’s arrival in the French capital comes after reports that he and the model ‘see each other completely, according to’ Entertainment tonight‘s source.

The report stated that the actor is “in love with Gigi” and that she is “the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

At work: The appearance comes just a day after she stormed the runway with sister Bella Hadid for Victoria Beckham’s debut show at Paris Fashion Week

Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October.

She is said to be the oldest woman the 47-year-old has dated, as none of his girlfriends have been over 25.

Leo and Gigi were pictured together on Dailymail.com for the first time on Saturday, September 10, at a party in New York City.

The two seemed close, and Leo occasionally put his hands on the model.

Prior to their sighting, it was reported that Leo “has set his sights on Gigi” but that she “doesn’t want to be romantic with” [him] at the moment,” said Us Weekly.

Budding romance? But she’s also added fuel to the heat of the rumor mill by staying at the same £1,300-per-night hotel as Leonardo DiCaprio – following reports of a romance between the two