Gigi Hadid cuts casual chic figure in powder blue hoodie and matching sweatpants while out in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gigi Hadid looked relaxed as she left a pop-up store for her cashmere brand Guest in Residence on Sunday.

The 27-year-old model donned a baggy blue sweater for the event, along with matching sweatpants.

Her long blond locks were tied behind her head and her hair was parted in the middle.

For her brand: Gigi Hadid looked relaxed as she left a pop-up shop for her cashmere brand Guest in Residence on Sunday

She smiled with her mouth closed and her lips were painted a vibrant pink.

She walked in brown boots and also added a pair of diamond earrings to her look.

Huge bouquets of sunflowers stood outside the location where her brand’s pop-up store took place.

Casual chic: the 27-year-old model wore a baggy blue sweater for the event, along with matching sweatpants

Short Braid: Her long blonde locks were tied behind her head and her hair was parted in the middle

The Los Angeles native waved to dozens of spectators as she made her way to her car after the event.

Gigi has had a very busy New York Fashion Week and enjoyed the Daily Front Row Awards on Saturday.

Yolanda’s daughter showed off her incredible figure in a figure-hugging, long-sleeved crop top with a very low waist as she graced the red carpet.

To complete her distressed look ensemble, Gigi opted for a pair of towering white stiletto heels and a pair of glitzy earrings.

Enjoying Fashion Week: Gigi has had a very busy New York Fashion Week enjoying the Daily Front Row Awards on Saturday (pictured September 10, 2022)

Eyes on her? Gigi’s outing comes after reports that Leonardo DiCaprio is romantically linked to the model (2020 photo)

Gigi’s outing comes after reports that Leonardo DiCaprio is romantically linked with the model, despite fans fervently pointing out online that the Oscar winner doesn’t date women over 25.

The unlikely combination of DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid comes after his breakup with Camila Morrone, shortly after she turned 25, while dating for four years.

‘Leo has set his sights on Gigi, but she has shown no interest’ according to a report by Us Weekly on Wednesday.

‘They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with’ [him] straight away.’

The insider also added that while the star “has her sights” on the mother-of-one, she’s “not set on him.”

Gigi is also coping with a recent split when she broke up with One Direction boybander Zayn Malik in October after being in a relationship since 2015 and welcoming a child named Khai together in September 2020.