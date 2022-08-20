Gigi Hadid brings daughter Khai, one, on outing with sister Bella and their mother Yolanda

<!–

Gigi Hadid enjoyed a summer outing in New York this week with her supermodel sister Bella and their reality star mom Yolanda.

For her latest outing, Gigi, 27, brought her one-year-old daughter Khai, who she shares with her One Direction ex Zayn Malik.

Yolanda rocked her granddaughter while enjoying the toddler’s company just a month before her second birthday.

Aglow: Gigi Hadid brought her daughter Khai, one, to a summer getaway in New York this week with her supermodel sister Bella and their reality star mom Yolanda

Gigi showed off her stately legs in high-cut, striped, colorful shorts that matched her boxy, full-sleeved polo shirt.

She adorned her dazzling ensemble with a bag with Khai’s name embroidered in pink with a heart on the back.

Bella, on the other hand, hid her enviable petite frame in a billowy camel sweater dress for her last meeting with her mom and sister.

Gigi was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Zayn that reportedly started in 2015 and they welcomed their little girl in September 2020.

Grandma Yolanda: Yolanda rocked her granddaughter while enjoying the toddler’s company just a month before her second birthday

The news of their latest breakup became public last October during Zayn’s explosive feud with Yolanda, a former Real Housewife From Beverly Hills.

Zayn and Yolanda are said to have had an altercation last September, and while he denied being physically abusive, he did not fight four charges of harassment.

He was not allowed to have any contact with Yolanda or the security guard who saw the alleged incident, and he was also officially required to complete an anger management course and a 360-day probationary period.

So sweet: Gigi accessorized her dazzling ensemble with a bag with Khai’s name embroidered in pink with a heart on the back

The feud reportedly started when Yolanda entered Gigi and Zayn’s Pennsylvania home without Zayn’s permission while Gigi was in Paris for work.

Zayn was accused of pushing Yolanda into a dresser and calling her a “f***ing Dutch s***”, and demanded that she stay away from the baby.

It was also alleged that he called Gigi and said, “Put on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house.”

Whips: Bella, on the other hand, hid her enviable petite frame in a billowy camel sweater dress for her latest meeting with her mom and sister

Meanwhile, Bella is currently involved with art director Marc Kalman, with whom she enjoyed a steamy getaway to the Caribbean destination of St. Barts.

She and Marc went official on Instagram last July in a photo Bella posted from France, where she was attending the Cannes Film Festival.

A Page six A source claimed that the relationship between Bella and Marc started in July 2020 and that the dynamic duo “hid it well” the first year.