Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted at the same swanky hotel during PFW amid romance rumours

Gigi Hadid and Leonard DiCaprio were both spotted leaving the luxury hotel Le Royal Monceau in Paris on Thursday, amid claims they were dating.

The 27-year-old model, who is in town for Fashion Week, arrived at the £1,300-a-night hotel at 10pm before 47-year-old Leo was spotted in the early hours.

The Oscar-winning actor then reportedly enjoyed a night on the tiles before returning to his own room at the nearby Costes Hotel.

Lovebirds: Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonard DiCaprio, 47, were both seen leaving the luxury Hotel Le Royal Monceau hotel in Paris this week amid romantic rumors (Gigi pictured in Paris on Friday)

In snaps obtained by TMZ Gigi appeared cheerful as she returned from a busy day on countless star-studded catwalks.

The stunner showed off her tight midriff in a white cropped top and baggy alabaster cargo pants.

She completed the look with a brown cardigan and tied her blonde locks high in a bun.

Inconspicuous: The 27-year-old model, who is in town for Fashion Week, arrived at the £1,300-a-night hotel at 10pm before Leo, 47, was spotted in the early hours (Leonardo, left, in Paris on Thursday)

Later, the Wolf of Wall Street actor stepped out as he tried to keep himself inconspicuous with a baseball cap and face mask.

He donned a black bomber jacket and matching trousers as he slipped his feet into a pair of comfortable trainers.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Gigi and Leo for comment.

Incognito: The Wolf of Wall Street actor stepped out as he tried to keep himself inconspicuous with a baseball cap and face mask

Strut: Gigi is in town for the annual Fashion Week showing off her stuff on Victoria Beckham’s catwalk (pictured)

It comes when the duo ‘see each other completely, according to’ Entertainment tonight‘s source.

The report stated that the actor is “in love with Gigi” and that she is “the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October.

Gigi is said to be the oldest woman the 47-year-old has dated, as none of his girlfriends have been older than 25.

She is also the first woman he has dated and has a child.

The duo: Camila’s photos come just days after a report from People revealed that Camila’s ex Leo was ‘smitten’ with Gigi Hadid

Leo and Gigi were pictured together on Dailymail.com for the first time on Saturday, September 10, at a party in New York City.

The two seemed close, and Leo occasionally put his hands on the model.

Prior to their sighting, Leo was reported to have “set his sights on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with” [him] at the moment,” said Us Weekly.