Gigi Hadid, 27, seen out after it was revealed Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, has his ‘sights set’ on her

Gigi Hadid was spotted in New York City on Wednesday morning.

The 27-year-old supermodel cut a stylish figure in a cozy oversized green sweater as she strolled the bustling hiking trails of the Big Apple.

Hadid’s outing came shortly after it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio has “set his sights on her” following his recent split with girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25.

Out and about: Gigi Hadid was spotted outside in New York City on Wednesday morning

Hadid kept her long-sleeved sweater unbuttoned at the top to show off her shiny gold choker necklace.

The model tucked her top into beige cargo pants with frayed hems. She completed the look with a pair of chunky green boots.

The social media figure hid her blue eyes behind stylish sunglasses.

Her platinum blonde locks were tied in a tight bun for the duration of her time in public.

Cozy: The 27-year-old supermodel cut a stylish figure in a cozy oversized green sweater as she sauntered through the bustling hiking trails of the Big Apple

Golden girl: Hadid kept her long sleeve sweater unbuttoned at the top to show off her shiny gold choker necklace

A source recently presented to Us Weekly that DiCaprio would like to date Hadid, although she is reportedly less enthusiastic about the idea.

“Leo has his sights set on Gigi, but she has shown no interest,” the insider claimed.

They also pointed out that DiCaprio and Hadid were “friends,” but the runway maven “don’t want to be romantic with [him] straight away.’

All in all, Hadid “don’t have her sights on him” at the moment.

No way: A source spoke to Us Weekly on Tuesday and told the media that DiCaprio, 47, was seeking a relationship with the model, although she was reportedly loath to the idea.

The Wolf of Wall Street star has built a reputation over the years for only dating women under the age of 25.

Taking his past romances as proof, the actor tends to move on after his partner’s 25th birthday rolls around.

The artist was previously involved with supermodels like Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli, who are five and ten years his junior respectively.

His most recent relationship was with actress/model Camila Morrone, 25, who he divorced earlier this year.

New flame? A source recently told Us Weekly that new single Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, would like to date Hadid, although she’s reportedly not too keen on the idea; DiCaprio seen in 2020

Split: His most recent relationship was with actress/model Camila Morrone, 25, who he divorced earlier this year; the former couple seen in 2018

As for Hadid, she was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with her baby daddy Zayn Malik that started in 2015.

In 2020, the former couple announced that they were expecting their first child. The model gave birth to their daughter Khai, one year old, in September.

The news of their latest breakup became public last October during Zayn’s explosive feud with Yolanda, a former Real Housewife From Beverly Hills.

Zayn and Yolanda are said to have had an altercation last September, and while he denied being physically abusive, he did not fight four charges of harassment.

Reputation The Wolf of Wall Street star has built a reputation over the years for only dating women under the age of 25. Taking his past romances as proof, the actor tends to move on after his partner’s 25th birthday is around; DiCaprio And Morrone Seen In 2020

He was not allowed to have any contact with Yolanda or the security guard who saw the alleged incident, and he was also officially required to complete an anger management course and a 360-day probationary period.

The feud reportedly started when Yolanda entered Gigi and Zayn’s Pennsylvania home without Zayn’s permission while Gigi was in Paris for work.

Zayn was accused of pushing Yolanda into a dresser and calling her a “f***ing Dutch s***”, and demanded that she stay away from the baby.

It was also alleged that he called Gigi and said, “Put on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house.”