Gigi Hadid, 27, embraces the Coastal Grandma trend in NYC

Gigi Hadid seems to have embraced the Coastal Grandma trend, which means lots of layers, like Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give.

On Friday, the 27-year-old blonde model in a blazer and tie was spotted attending a Vogue event in New York City.

This comes after claims that her new beau Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, has fallen deeply in love with the runway sensation.

Hadid wore a butter-colored blazer over a pea-green suit with a checked shirt and silk tie.

She also carried a large purse and added loafers. The siren’s sunglasses were a tinted green to match her suit.

Gigi is Leo’s “type,” a source told me People.

This comes after DailyMail shared exclusive footage of the couple leaning against each other at a party in Manhattan at Casa Cipriani.

“They like each other and are having a good time,” a film source told the site, adding: “He loves Gigi.”

And the blonde catwalker is also the look he’s drawn to – think his supermodel exes Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli and Toni Garrn. His last lover, Camila Morrone, was a brunette actress.

“She’s the type of woman he’s usually attracted to,” the source added about Gigi, a top cover girl.

They’ve known each other for years, which helps.

“They kind of run in the same high-profile circles and see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings,” the source says.

“A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo,” it was also noted.

This comes after claims that they are reportedly “getting to know each other” less than a month after the end of his four-year relationship with Morrone.

After several reports that Leo had “set his sights” on a rebound with the supermodel, an insider revealed to: People that he’s “certainly chasing Gigi.”

‘They have been seen with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. He has been hanging out with friends and family ever since,” the source added in early September.

Gigi is also dealing with a recent split when she broke up with One Direction boybander Zayn Malik in October.

They had been on and off since 2015, and together welcomed a two-year-old child named Khai in September 2020.

Earlier this month, In contactreported that “Leo and Gigi have been in touch a few times this summer.

“They’ve known each other for several years. They are super attracted to each other. She’s exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.’

Another source said it’s “coincidental and not constant,” but another source for the publication said they just hang out as friends.

The two appear to have worked in similar social circles over the years as they did in December 2019, Us Weekly reported that Leo and Gigi partied together at an Art Basel Miami afterparty alongside Kendall Jenner and Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.

Meanwhile, his most recent ex is moving on with her life, a source said People Wednesday: ‘Camila is doing well. She has a large group of friends who really care about her. She goes on with her life. She has no contact with Leo.’