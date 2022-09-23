GIgi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski walk in Versace Milan Fashion Week show
Bella Hadid stood out as she spearheaded the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Friday.
The 25-year-old model wore an edgy purple dress with a matching veil and lace detail as she walked the runway at the event.
Fashionista Bella was joined by her older sister Gigi, 27, who looked chic in a black hooded creation with a plunging neckline, with fellow models Irina Shayk, 36, and Emily Ratajkowski, 31, also making an appearance.
Bella looked like the supermodel every inch as she walked, standing in a pair of towering black strappy stiletto heels.
Her gathered dress had an asymmetrical hem, with the garment showing her leg as she walked, peering out from under a lace veil and wearing matching fingerless gloves.
Her bare arms and shoulders were exposed to the sky with the dress featuring a Bardot neckline.
Showing off her stuff: Bella’s dress had beaded details that shimmered under the spotlight as she walked the runway during the show
Intricate: The elegant floral detail on the center part of Bella’s dress matched the same on her fingerless gloves
All made up: The fashion star wore a lot of makeup, including lots of purple-tinted eyeliner to match the hue of her dress
Get out: Bella cut a serious figure keeping a very straight face as she walked with the other models in the show
In style: Gigi, 27, wore a chic black hooded creation from the designer with a plunging neckline and cut-out details
Works: Her dress tucked a little to the side as she walked and the neckline fell to the side, with the star wearing her blonde hair under the hood (Gigi pictured right)
Fashion Ahead: She wore a lot of dramatic makeup, including a heavy black eyeliner with winged tips to make sure she stood out