GIgi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski walk in Versace Milan Fashion Week show

Entertainment
By Merry
Bella Hadid vamps it up in an edgy purple dress with a matching VEIL as her sister Gigi slips into a plunging hooded gown as they join Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski in Milan Fashion Week’s star-studded Versace fashion show

By Owen Tonks for Mailonline

Published: 19:38, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 20:03, September 23, 2022

Bella Hadid stood out as she spearheaded the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Friday.

The 25-year-old model wore an edgy purple dress with a matching veil and lace detail as she walked the runway at the event.

Fashionista Bella was joined by her older sister Gigi, 27, who looked chic in a black hooded creation with a plunging neckline, with fellow models Irina Shayk, 36, and Emily Ratajkowski, 31, also making an appearance.

Bella looked like the supermodel every inch as she walked, standing in a pair of towering black strappy stiletto heels.

Her gathered dress had an asymmetrical hem, with the garment showing her leg as she walked, peering out from under a lace veil and wearing matching fingerless gloves.

Her bare arms and shoulders were exposed to the sky with the dress featuring a Bardot neckline.

Showing off her stuff: Bella's dress had beaded details that shimmered under the spotlight as she walked the runway during the show
The long veil reached down to her bum while the long train of the dress trailed behind her as she walked
Showing off her stuff: Bella’s dress had beaded details that shimmered under the spotlight as she walked the runway during the show

Intricate: The elegant floral detail on the center part of Bella's dress matched the same on her fingerless gloves
All made up: The fashion star wore a lot of makeup, including lots of purple-tinted eyeliner to match the hue of her dress
Get out: Bella cut a serious figure keeping a very straight face as she walked with the other models in the show
In style: Gigi, 27, wore a chic black hooded creation from the designer with a plunging neckline and cut-out details
Gigi looked like the supermodel every inch as she walked, standing on a pair of sky-high platform heels
Works: Her dress tucked a little to the side as she walked and the neckline fell to the side, with the star wearing her blonde hair under the hood (Gigi pictured right)
Fashion Ahead: She wore a lot of dramatic makeup, including a heavy black eyeliner with winged tips to make sure she stood out
