Gigantic bear tries to make den under CO home, with rangers using a tranquilizer to put it to sleep

A giant brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged under a home in Colorado as it tried to hibernate there over the winter.

The 400-pound animal took an arrow and five rangers before it could be pulled from the patio in Durango on Wednesday.

Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife workers struggling to drag the 10-year-old giant from its den and into their truck to be moved.

It was later zapped with a ‘conversion agent’ that counteracted the sedated ones, and it quickly ran off to find a new place to sleep.

A 400-pound brown bear, dubbed ‘Durango’, was found under a home in Durango, Colorado. The 10-year-old bear was shot with a tranquilizer dart and five rangers had to help remove him

The bear, which has been dubbed ‘Durango’, was spotted by devastated residents on Hermosa Avenue in the city.

They called Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who rushed to the scene and said it was ‘one of the biggest male bears we’ve ever seen in town’.

Rangers shot the bear with a tranquilizer dart before slipping a blue tarp under him to help remove him from the property.

It took five rangers to move the Durango, and a video posted by CPW shows the men frequently stopping to reposition and catch their breath.

Rangers had to slip a tarp under the sedated bear to help pull it off the property. It was later given a reversing agent and quickly emerged before being released 60 miles away

The bear was later given a ‘reversal’ to ‘counteract the effects of the sedative’ and Durango ‘recovered quickly’.

Rangers then moved the bear to a new home 60 miles away, which was a more suitable bear habitat, [had] good food to eat, and where hunters are unlikely to be encountered at this season.’

Durango also underwent a health exam and was fitted with a microchip and ear tags for further monitoring.

CPW is now thanking the community for calling in the situation and helping to ensure ‘prioritizing safety’ for both the animal and the residents.

The fat bear had been preparing for hibernation when he decided to sleep under the home

“While we haven’t had to deal with many bears in the Durango city limits this year, this highlights the importance of removing decoys around your home as bears seem to bulk up before going into winter,” CPW wrote .

CPW advised residents to ‘pick up fallen fruit, securely secure litter and remove bird feeders’ as bears look to fatten up for winter.

“You really don’t want a bear of this size in your yard,” the agency wrote.

There are an estimated 17,000 to 20,000 bears in Colorado, according to Colorado Outdoors Magazine.

The paper also recorded that 51 bears were to be relocated in 2021 and 66 were euthanized. 2022 data has not yet been made available.

