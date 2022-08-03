Gift ideas for sons: Can you spot why hundreds are slamming this mum’s birthday gift for her son?

A mother of two has been criticized by hundreds of parents for giving ‘too many electronically themed gifts’ after sharing a photo of what she bought for her son’s birthday.

Bonnie, from Brisbane, decided to surprise her son for his seventh birthday with a box full of Nintendo Switch games, a 12-month membership, three Fortnite ‘V-bucks’ and a $50 EB Games gift card – which amounts to about $250. total.

“Slowly putting together a shadow box for my son’s 7th birthday next month. I’m going to put up some notes and some lollipops,” she wrote.

Instead of useful suggestive ideas, many wondered if this was “too much” technology for the kid.

After reading the nasty comments, Bonnie edited the post’s caption and explained herself.

“For all the people who say he has too much tech for a seven-year-old, he’s got all the outside stuff already,” she wrote, adding that she also has a fun outing planned for his special day.

“Nana and Dad will get him some Lego. He also likes to draw and has a nice little drawing pack from his little brother.

“He’s at that rough age where he still loves toys, but only plays with them for five minutes and never plays with them again.

She also pointed out that the ‘7’ in the pack of numbers looks like a ‘1’.

Bonnie explained how the family prepares for moves and downsizing so she doesn’t want “too much big stuff” lying around.

Despite the resistance, other parents offer support and praise the “smart” gift idea.

“My son would love that gift. It’s a shame you have to come and justify yourself and the choice of gift to other mothers,” one woman wrote.

“You’re doing great mom, don’t explain yourself,” said another.

A third added, “This is great and just gave me an idea for my son’s 15th.”