Gift from the Queen? Isla Philips wears subtle crop and stirrup brooch to her grandmother’s funeral

Princess Anne’s granddaughter Isla Philips wore a beautiful equestrian and stirrup brooch to the Queen’s funeral – in a subtle tribute to Her Majesty’s love of riding.

The daughter of Peter Philips, 10, joined the royal family, including her aunt Zara Tindall and her sister Savannah, 11, in Windsor to say goodbye to the Queen on Monday.

Princess Anne’s granddaughter wore a respectful black dress, which she completed with a beautiful gold brooch which was attached to her ensemble, a fitting nod to Her Majesty’s love of horse riding.

The brooch appeared to show a riding crop through a stirrup, and royal fans speculated it could have been a gift from the Queen to her young great-grandson.

Isla’s aunt Zara and grandmother Princess Anne have both often worn similar golden brooches to get their fancy while riding in competitions.

It comes after fans discovered that Princess Charlotte’s horseshoe brooch was almost identical to one owned by the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, in the 1920s. It is believed that she herself had received it as a gift from her mother-in-law, Queen Mary.

It is believed it could have been a gift from the Queen after Princess Charlotte was also seen wearing an equestrian-themed brooch to the service.

Charlotte, aged seven, donned a delicate silver horseshoe attached to the lapel of her black coat and it was later reported that the brooch had been a gift from her ‘Gan-Gan’.

Royal fans took to Twitter to speculate whether Isla’s brooch was also a gift from Her Majesty.

Since @CoutureRoyals wrote: ‘Isla Phillips, Peter Phillips’ daughter and Princess Anne’s granddaughter, also wore a brooch at Queen Elizabeth’s Committal Service in Windsor!

Isla’s aunt Zara and grandmother Princess Anne have both often worn similar golden brooches to fasten their fancy while riding in competitions (left and right)

Some royal fans speculated it could have been a gift from the little girl’s great-grandmother, the Queen (pictured in a photograph released in 2021)

Isla, Savannah and Lena Tindall, who live together at Princess Anne’s Gatecombe estate in Gloucestershire, are the Queen’s eldest great-grandchildren

‘Wonder if Queen Elizabeth gave all her great-grandchildren brooches (as we’ve seen with Princess Charlotte)’

One person commented: ‘I really hope you’re right. What a lovely thing for them to get from her if it is.’

Another said: ‘I’m sure she probably would have. It’s a beautiful little brooch.’

While another wrote: ‘I’m sure HMQ thought of all his great grandchildren and got everyone something special. A gift to remember her forever.’

Many royal fans were quick to speculate that the brooch could have been a gift from the Queen to the 10-year-old

Writing on Instagram, the user by name history famous jewelswrote: ‘At the funeral of QEII [Queen Elizabeth II] Princess Charlotte of Wales wore a small diamond horseshoe brooch.

‘The BBC states that it was a gift from HM QEII to the Princess. Fellow poster, Franck @britishroyalfamilywealth, recognized that it is a brooch worn by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in the 1920s.

‘Franck also noted that Leslie Field said the brooch was given to the QEQM [Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother] of Queen Mary.

Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey with a delicate silver horseshoe attached to the lapel of her black coat, pictured

Royal fans have noted that it looks identical to one owned by the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, in the 1920s (as seen above in 1929). It is believed that she herself had received it as a gift from her mother-in-law, Queen Mary

‘I would like to pay tribute to the young princess’s composure during what must have been an overwhelming experience.

‘Isn’t it great to know how jewels are passed down through the generations!’

The Queen Mother, who married King George VI, then Duke of York, in 1923, wore the brooch for a portrait taken in 1929.

The delicate piece is shaped like a horseshoe and covered in sparkling gemstones.

It’s a particularly fitting choice as the Princess of Wales has previously revealed how her daughter has inherited Her Majesty’s love of horses.

During the service, the children could be seen sitting in the front row right in front of the Queen’s coffin with their parents Mike and Zara Tindall and Peter Philips