Giddy Arsenal fans believe Gunners are ‘on course’ to match Invincibles after Crystal Palace victory

Arsenal fans have wasted no time in claiming Friday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace is proof that they will win the Premier League.

Like no other side has played, the Gunners have leapt to the top of the league thanks to Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal – making Arsenal fans at Selhurst Park chant ‘We are top of the league’.

On Twitter, the club’s passionate fans think they’ve seen enough to know the result in May – and wonder if there’s any reason to play the remaining 379 games.

Arsenal kicked off their campaign with a win – sending fans wild with expectations for the year

Arsenal fans on Twitter are confident the Gunners will win the league after Friday night’s win

Several said ‘Arsenal will win the Premier League’, with one brave enough to say Mikel Arteta’s men will do it ‘easy’.

‘Arsenal on track for a new invincible league,’ wrote another, claiming that they are able to match the incredible performance of Arsene Wenger’s undefeated team in the 2003-04 season.

Another added: ‘tears in my eyes, Arsenal are invincible again’, following their opening day win – a step up from last season’s defeat to Brentford.

Some fans had less lofty ambitions for their Gunners team, one of whom hoped this achievement would lead them back to a top four finish in the league.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been compared to the 2003-04 Invincibles after their opening day win

Even a Chelsea fan believed in Arsenal’s potential after their performance at Selhurst Park

A fan praised William Saliba ‘an incredible player’ after Gunners Palace stopped scoring

“Arsenal are going to make it to the Champions League next year, mark my words,” wrote one fan.

“Arsenal is on fire,” commented one fan, before praising the work of French central defender William Saliba. “Saliba is such an incredible player,” they said, after keeping a clean sheet in the Premier League for the first time since March.

Even a rival Chelsea fan tweeted: ‘Okay, Arsenal win the Premier League and Champions League with this performance’, after their strong performance at Palace.

If the Gunners are to use this start to propel them to a successful season, they must first see their first home game next Saturday against Leicester City – a team with more recent experience lifting the trophy at the end of the campaign.