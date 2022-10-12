Giants star Darnay Holmes is launching NFT of NSFW clip of him being worked on by trainer

<!–

New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes has finally responded to a viral video of a team trainer working on him from the sidelines by launching an NFT version of the NSFW clip.

A fan captured the footage from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Giants’ 27-22 win against the Green Bay Packers in London last weekend, but due to the angle of the video, social media users have branded it highly suspicious.

‘Giants OnlyFans sell out for 4-1 start,’ Barstool Sports tweeted Tuesday, referring to New York’s unexpected .800 start to the new NFL season. ‘50% off until midnight.’

Holmes responded to the tweet on Tuesday, writing: ‘Everyone relax, the marquee was unavailable! Everyone is having so much fun with this video so I decided to team up with @momentoNFT and make it a nft. Gonna give away some signed balls and do some live streams too.’

Darnay Holmes has responded to a video of him being treated on Sunday that is considered explicit

Holmes celebrates after winning the NFL London game between the Giants and the Packers

The 24-year-old Giants star cited the lack of blue medical tents, usually a common sight at NFL games, as an excuse for not covering himself and the moment.

“Before we got on the plane to go back, I think (placekicker) Graham Gano showed me and was like, ‘Dude, what’s this,”’ Giants’ Julian Love said on an appearance on Tiki + Tierney’s radio show on WFAN – NY Sports Radio.

‘I was like ‘oh no’ and I knew it was going to explode instantly. Like “dang Darnay, are you freaking out on the sidelines?” I don’t know what’s going on,” he added.

Love then admitted that, like many football fans on social media, he wondered why his teammate didn’t go to the team’s blue medical tent for treatment instead of doing so publicly.

New York Giants safety Julian Love said his teammate took the newfound fame in stride

“That is also part of it. I’m thinking why didn’t you block yourself? Usually when you have to do something that requires you to pull your pants down or something like that, you get covered,” the Giants safety added.

“He’s been laughing through it all. Everyone’s laughing, but he’s laughing with it,” revealed Love, saying Holmes has taken the sensational moment’s fame lightly.

Meanwhile, the Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to return to training in ‘a couple of days’ once a UK passport issue is resolved.

Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was forced to stay back in London after last Sunday’s matchup.

Gillan is in his first season with the Giants (4-1). He has punted 21 times for a 51-yard average with a 41.6-yard net.

As a punter, Gillan could easily practice just one day this week and be ready for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2).