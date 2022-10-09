Giants score two touchdowns in fourth quarter to upset Packers in London

LONDON (AP) — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran to a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to celebrate the New York Giants’ comeback victory 27-22 over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. spoiling the Green Bay international. debut.

Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers to the 6-yard line, but his pass on the fourth goal was knocked down in scrimmage by safety Xavier McKinney with just over a minute left.

After Giants gambler Jamie Gillan ran out of the end zone for a safety, the Packers (3-2) got the ball back and made a desperate pass, but Rodgers was sacked by Oshane Ximines at the Green Bay 29, fidgeting as the clock ran out. .

The Giants (4-1) scored 17 unanswered runs in the second half as Daniel Jones, playing on a sprained ankle, led three goals to clear a 20-10 deficit. It’s the Giants’ best start since 5-0 in 2009 and matches their win tally from last season (4-13).

Gary Brightwell’s 2-yard touchdown tied the score at 20-20 to complete a 15 play and 91 yard drive with just over 10 minutes left. On the drive, Jones scrambled for two first downs _ after carrying 3 yards only once in the first half.

Rodgers threw 222 yards and two touchdowns, but got no points on the board in the second half. Rodgers linked with Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis for first-half goals.

The Giants entered the game as the NFL’s biggest rushing offense, but struggled to run the ball away early, falling 17-3 after Lazard’s 4-yard touchdown welcome and Lewis’ 2-yard catch in the end zone when Rodgers found the veteran tight end wide open.

Early on, Jones appeared to be limited by his sprained ankle and was in no danger of running in the first half. Barkley then took a direct snap for a 40-yard win over the Giants 38, bringing the offense to life, and the Giants used some trickery to get the ball into the end zone.

From the shotgun, Jones ran to the right, threw it at Barkley, who then threw at Daniel Bellinger. The rookie tight end avoided a tackle and ran in to close the gap to 17-10.

But 1:15 on the clock was enough for Rodgers to lead the Packers into the field target range. Mason Crosby connected from 48 yards as time expired in the half to give the Packers a 20-10 lead.

Barkley, who briefly left the game with a shoulder problem, finished with 70 yards on 13 carries. Jones contributed 10 times for 37 yards.

Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards.

Randall Cobb led Green Bay with seven receptions for 99 yards.

TRAVEL PACKAGE

Unlike most London matches, the crowd on Sunday was strikingly green or blue – usually the former. Usually, fans come dressed in whatever team jersey they have, regardless of who’s playing. Not this time. Midwestern accents were evident on public transport to the stadium, although British fans still make up the vast majority of the crowd. The reliability of traveling Packers fans is the main reason Green Bay was the last NFL team to play an international game — other teams never wanted to give up a home game against the Packers.

British and European fans are fed up with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s comments on Saturday. Speaking to a fan forum in London, Goodell mentioned the idea of ​​a full European squad: “That’s part of what we do. We’re kind of trying to see if you can have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise because it would be easier as a division.”

He said London could “undoubtedly” support two franchises, not just one.

In 2007, the Giants defeated the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in the first game of the regular season in London.

Injuries

Giants: FB Chris Myarick walked away after Barkley’s 40-yard run in the second quarter with an ankle injury. DL Leonard Williams was inactive with a knee injury.

Packers: WR Christian Watson left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

NEXT ONE

Giants: host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday; bye week 9.

Packers: The New York Jets visit Lambeau Field on Sunday; see you in week 14.