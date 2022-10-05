Giant's Causeway was formed in a matter of DAYS – and not over thousands of years, study claims 

Every year, millions of tourists flock to Northern Ireland to visit the Giant’s Causeway – an unusual formation of around 40,000 hexagonal stone pillars that gently descend into the sea.

Theories about the formation of the stones range from that they were built by a mythical giant Finn McCool to more scientific explanations.

Now Dr. Mike Simms, Curator of Natural Sciences at National Museums NI, put forward the first new theory since 1940.

Dr. Simms pondered why the extraordinary geological features are only found at sea level.

To mark Unesco’s International Geodiversity Day today, he has explained why he believes they were caused by an event that took just days – and not thousands of years, as previously thought.

The scientific explanation for its formation, widely accepted for decades, is that a river valley was filled with lava that migrated to a greater depth than usual.

As the thick lava layer cooled and solidified, it formed these regular columns.

Dr. However, Simms has proposed the idea that if this lava-filled depression was a valley, it would have cut through ancient layers of lava below.

He has identified layers of ancient lava on the coast on either side of the Giant’s Causeway that slope inward where older layers have not eroded away.

Dr. Simms said: ‘An analogy I find useful in explaining this involves cake.

‘Eroding a river valley is a bit like cutting through a layer of cake to reveal layers below the surface.

‘In my interpretation, what we’re actually seeing are layers of older rock sloping towards the Causeway – more like a badly baked cake that’s sunken in the middle.

‘I think the ground subsided as the lava moved up and erupted at the surface.

‘The lava filled the depression and created the conditions for the pillars to form.

Dr. Mike Simms, Curator of Natural Sciences at National Museums NI, has put forward the first new theory since 1940

“This event probably took only a few days instead of the many thousands of years that would be needed for erosion to create a river valley.”

Dr. Simms explained that he first started thinking about the theory while leading a field trip to the World Heritage site in 2012.

“I owe a special debt of gratitude to another geologist, a young Brazilian man, who was on a field trip I led in 2012,” he said.

‘He questioned how long it would take to erode the supposed river valley and it was this that opened my eyes to the evidence before me.

‘I had visited the Giant’s Causeway many times before and up until that moment I had just accepted the earlier theory.

“It shows that even at world-famous landmarks like this, new discoveries can be made from a simple observation.”

The Giant’s Causeway is Northern Ireland’s only Unesco World Heritage Site and is run by the National Trust, which has recognized Dr. Simms’ theory.

Max Bryant, general manager at Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede, said there could always be new opportunities and perspectives waiting to be discovered.

“It highlights what a fantastic, magnificent and mysterious geological formation we have here in Northern Ireland to share with the world,” he said.

Kathryn Thomson, chief executive of National Museums NI, said she is proud to support Dr Simms’ findings.

“I think it’s wonderful that he has shown the expertise of our team and how important museums are,” she said.

‘Yes, we provide space for people to explore and learn, but our teams also make meaningful contributions elsewhere.

‘As a knowledge-based organisation, our employees are uniquely placed to present research and ideas.

‘By using our large natural science collections, for example, we can support new discoveries and promote responsible and ethical action when it comes to our natural world.’