Giant viruses build a cell nucleus surprisingly like our own

Cryo-electron tomography technology depicts a jumbo phage-infected bacterial cell (top left) with the nuclear compartment outlined in blue (top right). A close-up of the cell (bottom left) reveals the newly discovered chimallin protein and the square lattice design of the chimallin protein (bottom right), with yellow highlighting an individual chimallin shell component. Credit: Villa Lab, UC San Diego



Humans are not the only targets for viruses. Just like us, bacteria are infected by many types of viruses. In fact, for billions of years, bacteria and viruses have been engaged in a non-stop evolutionary arms race for survival that includes countless innovations and counter-adaptations.

Recently, biomedical scientists have increased interest in viruses known as bacteriophages or phages, which can infect and kill dangerous bacteria. Phages, the most abundant organisms on the planet, are now recognized as a promising tool for fighting bacterial infections as science seeks new therapies for the rising waves of antibiotic resistance. Scientists want to unravel the secrets of the evolutionary strategies of phages in their ongoing conflict with bacteria.

A group of researchers with different specialties on the campus of the University of California at San Diego has now used new technologies to provide insight into previously unrecognized biological structures and processes of phage. Publish in the magazine Naturethey offer an unprecedented look into an underexposed family known as “jumbo phages” and their remarkably developed defenses against bacteria.

Among their discoveries, scientists from the labs of Elizabeth Villa, Kevin Corbett and Joe Pogliano found that jumbo phage cells construct a shielded compartment similar to a nucleus in human and animal cells and protect the virus’s genetic core material, which is needed to survive. replicate and spread. The research team for the first time characterized the structure of the kernel compartment using leading technologies, including cryoelectron microscopy and tomography with the highest possible resolution for cell imaging.

A cryo-EM image of jumbo phage compared to a T4 phage virus and a ribosome particle. Credit: Villa Lab, UC San Diego



“It’s a different kind of compartment — unlike anything we’ve ever seen in nature,” said Villa, an associate professor at the UC San Diego School of Biological Sciences and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. “We were able to characterize this compartment — how it assembles and functions at its most basic level — from every atom to the shell of the whole organism.”

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry Professor Rommie Amaro and her colleagues then applied state-of-the-art computer techniques to simulate the functions and remarkable flexibility of the phage structure. The researchers found that the compartment lets in certain key components, while at the same time serving as a defense mechanism against bacterial threats.

“These discoveries present us with a whole new era of phage biology,” Villa said. “The shell serves as a growing shield for protection, but it also has to import and export some things, and it does that with excellent precision and selectivity. It’s really weird biology.”

The researchers found that the kernel shell of the phage is composed of a single protein. Given its role in phage defense, they named the protein chimallin after the shield worn by ancient Aztec warriors.

A fluorescence microscopy image reveals a bacterial cell infected by jumbo phage and reveals the bacterial cell membrane (red), phage core shell (green), and phage DNA (blue). Credit: Pogliano Lab, UC San Diego



Study co-author Joe Pogliano, a professor in the Department of Molecular Biology, has been studying these phages for more than 10 years. He believes that nucleating phages could be better for phage therapies against bacterial infections because they evolved to be naturally resistant to many types of bacterial defense systems.

“As we move towards developing phage therapies, we will need to learn more about this newly discovered phage core, as it appears they are better at attacking bacteria,” Pogliano said. Researchers, including Pogliano and Villa, will work with experts at UC San Diego’s Center for Innovative Phage Applications and Therapeutics, the first dedicated phage therapy center in North America. “Now that we know that certain phages have a shield, we can give it to other phages and make ‘superphages’ that are better at phage therapy and overcoming bacterial defenses. The first step in that process is understanding the structure of the chimallin.” protein that forms the shield, which is one of the reasons this work is so important.”

Professor Kevin Corbett, a member of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, added biochemistry and structural biology to the research team. He describes the findings as an example of convergent evolution in which distantly related organisms find similar ways to solve problems.

“The nuclear pore in eukaryotes is a gigantic, complex structure with very distinctive ways of keeping most proteins out but specifically importing others. What we’re probably looking at with the jumbo phage is a dramatically simpler method of solving the same problem.” said Corbett. “It’s an amazingly creative solution — similar but simpler — to protect the genome from the outside world by building a wall to separate it from bacterial defenses.”

Twenty-four individual chimallin proteins form a cube in cells of infected bacteria. Thousands of chimallin components are assembled into tiles that eventually form square sheets of the phage core shell. Credit: Villa Lab, UC San Diego



Co-first author Thomas Laughlin, a postdoctoral researcher in biological sciences, led the visualization of the jumbo phage compartment. Using facilities and technology resources unique to UC San Diego, and in collaboration with co-first author Amar Deep and other members of collaborative labs, they helped characterize the compartment from microns to atoms to understand its functions. help decipher.

Laughlin said he was most surprised to find that the compartment is formed with multiple copies of the chimallin protein, arranged as a square lattice or fishnet-like configuration. Because honeycomb (hexagonal) configurations are much more common in nature, Laughlin and the other members of the team had not envisioned such a simple structure underlying the compartment structure.

Laughlin and the other researchers say their findings about the jumbo phage and its compartment lead to many more questions, including how certain components are processed inside and outside the shell.

“We now know the basic structure of the compartment of a mature phage nucleus, but we would like to know how it works,” says Laughlin. “What is the biogenesis (or ‘prequel’) in the early stages of infection? How does it all start once the virus injects its genome into the host bacteria?”

