Giant tanker appears to hover above the sea off Cornwall in ‘very cool’ optical illusion [Video]

A ‘floating’ tanker has been spotted off the coast of Cornwall, showing the bizarre optical illusion allegedly created by the way light travels through air of different temperatures.

Footage of the giant tanker shows it appearing to be floating in mid-air off the coast of Perranporth, on Cornwall’s north coast.

Lizzi Larbalestier, a wellness specialist who captured the footage, said she was blown away by the confusing phenomenon.

She said, “I saw it at Perranporth around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. It was very, very cool.

“The ship has been on the horizon for a few days now, but when I got home from walking my dog ​​Goose, I did a double take as if it seemed to fly.

A ‘floating’ tanker has been spotted off the coast of Cornwall, showing the bizarre optical illusion allegedly created by the way light travels through pockets of warm air

The Fata Morgana, an optical illusion that makes objects appear to be floating in the air, is caused by the way light travels through layers of air with a temperature gradient

“The optical illusion lasted for at least half an hour… and like people do with most optical illusions or magic tricks, I was trying to figure out what it was or how it worked.”

The mirage occurs when the sun heats up the atmosphere over land or sea, creating a temperature gradient.

A layer of warm air sits on top of a layer of cold air, bending the ship’s light as it passes through holes in air currents.

The brain assumes that light travels in a straight path, so when it bends, it thinks the object is where it would be if the light’s path is straight.

David Brein, BBC meteorologist explained that the phenomenon is caused by conditions in the atmosphere that bend light.

“Superior mirages occur because of the weather conditions known as temperature inversion, where cold air is close to the sea with warmer air above it,” he said.

The mirage, which is uncommon in the UK, can even make objects on land (such as mountains or buildings) appear to be floating

‘Because cold air is denser than warm air, light bends to the eyes of someone standing on the ground or on the shore, making a distant object look different.

The mirage is believed to be the source of the legend of the Flying Dutchman, according to Jonathan Eyers’ 2011 book Don’t Shoot the Albatross!: Nautical Myths and Superstitions.

The mirage is not limited to the sea and can be responsible for many unusual sightings, including mountains that appear to float.

While sightings of superior mirages are commonly seen in the Arctic, they are uncommon in the UK.

A spate of Fata Morgana sightings took place last March, including a 168,000-ton cruise ship that appeared to float off the coast of Bournemouth and a group of three liners that appeared to be performing the same gravity-defying stunt in Paignton, Devon.

Fata Morgana sightings usually take place in clusters because of the atmospheric conditions they require.