Giant sinkhole on Gympie driveway after Sunshine Coast floods as war between Telstra, council brews

An irate homeowner has responded to his council’s apparent lack of interest in repairing a giant sinkhole in his driveway after it opened nearly six months ago.

The giant pit, more than three meters long and about two meters deep, was created during the floods that hit the Sunshine Coast region of Queensland in February.

Andrew Parsons, who has been trying to repair the sinkhole outside his Gympie house for months, believes it is the responsibility of the council as the gap has been created between the road and his front door.

Gympie resident Andrews Parsons (pictured) became frustrated that no action had been taken against the giant sinkhole that formed in his driveway after the floods in February

Speaking to Sunrise on Thursday morning, Mr Parsons said it was a huge inconvenience and that he was frustrated with how long he had waited for action.

“We can’t get trucks in for work, or horse trucks for our horses. It is difficult to get through the gate and we are afraid of the safety problem with the passing cars,” he said.

The hole caused the exposure of Telstra wires and Mr Parsons said ‘that’s the main reason no one wants to touch it’.

“Telstra came out and put the barriers around the whole thing, but they don’t fill the wires and the council doesn’t want to touch it because of the wires,” he said.

“But if we touch it, we’re liable for the wires… It goes in circles.”

Hostess Natalie Barr suggested that the council would only take action if someone was injured.

“Until someone steps in and tries to charge someone, that could wake them up,” she said.

Mr Parsons (pictured) said ‘Telstra won’t fill in the exposed wires and the council won’t touch it because of the wires’ and if he touches it he will be liable for the wires

After Telstra gained access to the hole, it sent a report to the municipality requesting that the hole be repaired, at no cost to the customer.

“That didn’t happen,” Mr. Parsons said.

The Council confirmed that it was not Telstra’s responsibility to resolve the matter.

The Telstra wires visible at the back of the pit are not damaged or dangerous.

A Telstra spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia on Thursday: “Once the matter is resolved between the council and the resident, Telstra will be happy to work with the contractor to repair the hole to minimize any damage to the exposed telecommunications cables.”

Daily Mail Australia contacted Gympie Regional Council for comment.