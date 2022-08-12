Giant Fin whales are carved up as four-year pause in hunting hiatus ends in Iceland 

Iceland’s last whaling company has resumed slaughter of endangered fin whales after a four-year hiatus, with shocking photos of corpses of the huge sea creatures being dismembered.

Two ships of the company Hvalur hf. left Reykjavík harbor in late June to begin whaling season, during which dozens of fin whales — the second largest whale species on Earth after the blue whale — are slaughtered for their meat and other material.

The photos – taken from a whaling station in the village of Midsandur, near the Icelandic capital – last week showed workers at the controversial company dragging the corpses of several whales ashore, washing them away and carving them out with large tools.

Pictured: An employee sprays down a fin whale to prepare it for slaughter at the whaling station in the village of Midsandur, Iceland, about 70 km north of Reykjavik, on Aug. 6.

The harpoon vessel Hvalur 9 carries two fin whales on the Hvalfjordur fjord on August 6, 2022

Employees cut a whale out at the whaling station in the village of Midsandur . on August 3, 202

Although one minke whale was hunted in 2021, Iceland has officially banned commercial whaling for four years. However, the hiatus ended in June – leaving Hvalur hf. to return to the seas.

The company’s license expires next year and the Icelandic Ministry of Fisheries has indicated that whaling in the Scandinavian country could be stopped once the license expires.

Whaling is limited by a quota issued by the Icelandic Marine and Freshwater Research Institute. During this year’s season, Hvalur hf. are allowed to hunt 161 fin whales and 217 minke whales.

Pictured: Two fin whales being pulled from the ship to the whaling station in Midsandur village, Aug. 6

Pictured: A volunteer from Sea Shepherd UK, a marine conservation charity, watches workers slaughter a whale at the whaling station in the village of Midsandur

An employee of the whaling company cuts a whale at the station in the village of Midsandur, Iceland, Aug. 3

Pictured: Workers chop the carcass of a fin whale in Iceland, August 3

According to Iceland Review, the quota is based on assessments by the North Atlantic Marine Mammal Commission and the International Whaling Commission. The company must keep a logbook of all catches.

Although the number of fin whales in Iceland’s waters has been steadily increasing since 1987, Iceland’s hunting of the creatures has often been criticized.

The species is believed to have a global population of between 50,000-90,000, according to the World Wildlife Foundation, and is listed as “vulnerable.”

A majority of the products are made from the fin whales produced by Hvalur hf. – including meat and bones – is exported to Japan, where the meat is considered a delicacy.

Blue whales have been nearly driven to extinction over the past century and only 10,000 to 25,000 are left alive. The species is now protected.

The harpoon vessel Hvalur 9 carries two fin whales on the Hvalfjordur fjord near the village of Midsandur, August 6.

Pictured: Workers carve a whale at the whaling station in Iceland’s Midsandur village, Aug. 5

Hvalur hf., run by multi-millionaire CEO Kristján Loftsson, has been embroiled in controversy in the past. In 2018, the company was criticized for killing both a pregnant fin whale and a rare hybrid whale.

The company also came close to losing their whaling license for failing to submit the captain’s logbooks for the 2014, 2015 and 2018 seasons. In addition, Hvalur hf. has been sued by three of its own shareholders and by activists.

Along with Norway and Japan, Iceland is one of the few countries that still commercially hunt whales.

There is hope among conservationists that the Icelandic whaling industry will shut down in 2024, when Hvalur hf. expires.

Pictured: A worker prepares a whale for slaughter at the whaling station in the village of Midsandur, Aug. 3

In February, Svandis Svavarsdóttir, a member of the Icelandic Left-Green party, wrote to the newspaper Morgunblaðið that there is little economic benefit to whaling for the country.

“There are few reasons to allow whaling after 2024,” she said the guard. “There is little evidence that this activity has economic benefit.”

Demand for Icelandic whale meat has declined since Japan resumed its own commercial whaling in 2019 after it withdrew from the International Whaling Commission.

Hvalur hf. was one of only two companies with a commercial whaling license, but the only competitor in the country stopped the practice in 2020. Meanwhile, whale hunting has become increasingly expensive after the expansion of a non-fishing area – forcing the company further out the coast to travel to hunting.

With the addition of new security measures, exports have also become increasingly difficult. The Covid-19 pandemic also put a temporary halt to whaling as processing plants were unable to operate.