Giant cat spotted in West Australian town Lancelin with CCTV owner labelling it a cougar

A couple in Western Australia have revived the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mysterious big cat on CCTV.

Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the cat from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined that what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.

Mrs Gardiner said she was looking out the window of their home office when she saw a large black cat moving across the street.

Shocked, she quickly asked her husband to come and see.

Wayne and Helen Gardiner saw a large black cat (pictured left) across the road from their regional home in WA

“I think there’s an overreaction from the typical wife, you know, but when I got out on the porch and I could see it clearly right here about 50 to 60 yards away, I was also pretty excited because it was no wild cat, it’s huge,’ Mr Gardiner told ABC.

Cougars have reportedly been seen all over Australia, and several residents believe the predator was brought over by the United States during World War II as a mascot.

Western Australia has been a hotbed of cougar sightings with at least one compelling report made per year.

However, very few have managed to capture the big cats on camera.

Wayne and Helen Gardiner (above) believe the big cat may have been a cougar after hearing of other reported sightings in the area

“It matched the kind of stories we’d heard about and I took pictures of the footprints in the sand so I had some evidence before I thought about how we have cameras outside the house,” Mr Gardiner said.

Unfortunately for believers, WA Feral Cat Working Group executive officer Judy Dunlop is not convinced the sighting was a cougar, and said feral cats can get very large.

‘This beast is going around killing our native wildlife and getting bigger and bigger. I’m glad to be wrong because it’s a great story, she said.