Giannis Antetokounmpo Jokes He Wants To Follow Tim Duncan And ‘Disappear’ In Retirement Plans

Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed that his plans after basketball involve a life of anonymity.

While the 27-year-old currently shines as bright as any NBA player on the planet, he longs for a life as a polar opposite in the future.

He revealed that his vision for his post-NBA life involves disappearing as he joked that he wanted to be just like Tim Duncan.

The Greek Freak would love to imitate the now unremarkable life of Spurs legend, Tim Duncan

“When I retire, I want to disappear,” Antetokounmpo . said reporters on the Bucks’ media day, Saturday.

Retirement doesn’t seem to be in the offing, but when it does, the Greek wants to follow in the footsteps of Duncan, who jokingly wondered where the San Antonio Spurs legend had gone.

“I want to be like Tim Duncan,” Antetokounmpo said. “Where the hell is Tim Duncan?” he exclaimed.

‘I don’t know where he is. I want to be like, “oh yeah, Giannis who remembers?”

“I want to play the game and then forget about myself. Don’t talk about me.’

Duncan was last seen in public at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month.

The former San Antonio star was on hand to celebrate ex-teammate Manu Ginobli’s inauguration at the Hall.

Antetokounmpo may find it difficult to get out of the minds and eyes of the crowd for a while.

The 27-year-old superstar leads a relatively quiet life for a player of his size and fame

Especially as the Bucks prepare for a recovery after their loss in the Eastern Conference semifinals of seven games against Boston.

The six-foot Greek freak’s longing for seclusion may be a dream, but so has the career he’s wanted ever since.

Only a fool would bet against Antetokounmpo’s hopes and dreams.

In the more near future, Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks begin their NBA season campaign on October 20 in Philadelphia.