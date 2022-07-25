Gialuca Scamacca is a fighter and West Ham are gaining a striker who has a great killer instinct

Gianluca Scamacca has never shied away from moving abroad to fulfill the dream of his life and become a top player.

Scamacca will be Sassuolo’s record sale, with the striker poised to seal a £30.5million transfer to East London, although the Serie A side is withholding a 10 per cent resale clause.

The new West Ham striker has experienced a very special, almost fairytale-like story so far, having started his career in the Netherlands with the PSV youth teams at the age of 18, following several rejections in Italy.

He will immediately be the main protagonist in David Moyes’ attack in the Premier League next season

Scamacca fights for every ball and compared to former West Ham Italian strikers – such as Simone Zaza, Alessandro Diamanti, Paolo Di Canio and Marco Borriello – he has a strong and robust body.

Not afraid of significant physical contact, Scamacca is a striker who fights every inch of the field.

At 195 centimeters tall, he has a killer penalty area instinct, enjoying every confrontation with opposing defenders as if it were a straight fight.

In his career with Sassuolo, Scamacca played 36 matches, scored 16 goals and at 23 he has time on his side and his age could therefore be one of the biggest positives of his career.

He has already shown that he is ready to be a Serie A starter. In the Premier League, football is different, more physical and faster and it is precisely in these areas that Scamacca will have to work hard.

His biggest flaw – despite his colossal frame – is that he doesn’t defend the ball well. This aspect needs to be improved and Sassulo coach Alessio Dionisi has been trying to address it for the past 12 months.

Playing in Italy means learning to defend before they attack and even the strikers in Serie A have to learn to occupy the midfield spaces and help the whole team. However, what counts for him is that he is a fighter ready to win any physical duel.

But there was always clarity about where he wanted to end up. PSG were interested, but they were always a second choice for him because he would have played little.

Meanwhile, the intensity in the Premier League is always high and he immediately becomes the protagonist of David Moyes’ attack.

Money is important to Scamacca, but it’s not the only key to his happiness. When he left Italy to play for PSV, he did it to become a better player, not a richer player.

West Ham, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, therefore realized that the key to convincing Scamacca to join was simply presenting him with a tactical strategy to put him at the heart of the team.

PSG’s millions have never been considered, because Scamacca wants to be like Harry Kane and not end up like Mauro Icardi.

Roberto Mancini has already reassured Scamacca that he will not lose his place in the Italian national team, and the former Man City manager will often be at the London Stadium or in England to follow the man destined to take Ciro Immobile’s place for the Azzurri.

Scamacca is a tattooed giant who has always gone through his career in the same way, regardless of the many challenges life has already given him.

His family history is troubled and even today he does not have a good relationship with his father, instead he sees his mother and his maternal grandparents as his real family.

According to Gazzetta dello SportGianluca Scamacca never really bonded with his father. His mother, named Cristiana, on the other hand, has always been a constant in the boy’s life and even followed her son’s career in the Netherlands.

He is destined to replace Ciro Immobile (right) for Italy under Roberto Mancini (left)

As Gazzetta dello Sport Scamacca’s father was arrested last May after he bizarrely broke into Roma’s training complex and allegedly destroyed “four or five cars” while armed with an iron bar.

The reasons for this bizarre act are still unknown today, but probably show why his son preferred to focus on maintaining relationships with his mother and her side of the family.

The former Sassuolo striker has always made it clear that he is now moving away from his grandfather and father’s behavior.

He said on social media: “[They were] violent and unspeakable episodes with which I should not be associated. I have been living with my mother and sister for years and alone with them. They are my family’.

He now joins another in East London where he hopes to take the next step in what has been a fascinating career thus far.