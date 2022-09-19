Ghostwriter blows whistle on Australian academic cheating scandal as students pay for assignments

A ghostwriter has exposed extensive academic deception after writing thousands of assignments for students at major Australian universities.

Known as ‘The Kenyan’, he worked for the Chinese company Assignment Joy and wrote papers for struggling international students for just $149 ($US100) per 1,000 words.

The “academic writer” labeled the Australian education system a “sham” and said he was concerned about some medical students because they never completed an assignment during their studies.

The ghostwriter, known as ‘The Kenyan’, worked for the China-based company Assignment Joy (pictured) and had written thousands of papers for students at dozens of top Australian universities

“If you’ve seen all the things I’ve seen, you’d be amazed…I’ve come to realize that the education system is just a sham,” he said. the Australian.

‘I have some students that I’ve been working for since their freshman year and I’ve done all the assignments until they graduate, just pass and get all the grades.

“What worries me is the medical students who have never done an assignment since their first day.”

‘The Kenyan’ said 60 percent of the market was made up of cash-in-service Chinese foreign students from undergraduate and graduate degrees, including nursing, health sciences, education, psychology and business.

Fraudulent assignments have been written for students at the country’s top universities, including the University of Sydney, the University of Melbourne and the University of Queensland, according to papers obtained by The Australian.

Others included the University of South Australia, Macquarie University and Torrens University, as well as various TAFEs.

Thousands of people are said to be employed by Assignment Joy in Kenya and South Africa due to their low labor costs and proficiency in English, with ‘The Kenyan’ personally knowing about 50 writers in his field.

Assignment Joy’s website explains that the company offers an “essay writing service” to university students in the UK, Australia, US, New Zealand and Canada.

“We offer essay writing and essay polishing, all of which support the achievement of guarantees,” the website writes.

‘A good newspaper is often the key to success, so choice is more important than hard work.’

The company, which has an office address in Jiangsu, north of Shanghai, and claims to have a base in Sydney, also offers ‘Australian Theses Writing’ with awards based on a rating level.

The company offers students ‘Australian thesis writing’ (photo). Students pay based on the grade they want to achieve

Students who are satisfied with a C-paper pay $30 per 250 words, while those who want an ‘A-grade PhD’ pay $60 – the price depending on the difficulty, deadlines and major of the course.

The degree of involvement of the Joy assignment writers varied, with some providing course materials, essential reading, and assignment rubrics to students via email.

Other students gave their university credentials to the ghostwriter so they could complete assignments and homework for the entire course.

In a Diet and Nutrition assignment for Health and Sport at the University of Sydney, a ghostwriter logged into the student’s online portal after being run through security verification through the Chinese messaging app WeChat.

The ghostwriter downloaded the material to ‘discuss the energy needs of an elite athlete’ using ‘comparison data between the average Australian and the elite athlete’.

The 2,500 word caption was submitted via email the next day and the student was charged $133 by Assignment Joy.

The University of Sydney (pictured) said they were very concerned about the ‘brutal’ activity by contract fraud services that has increased since 2019

The University of Sydney told Daily Mail Australia that it has seen an increase in aggressive activity by contract fraudsters since 2019 and has been working hard to “protect the integrity of their educational programmes”.

We are deeply concerned about the brutal activities of contract fraud services that affect universities worldwide.

‘In response to this, we have developed a multi-track strategy [and] continually adapt this strategy as the threat evolves.

“We take all allegations of scientific misconduct seriously and act on all cases that come to us.”

The university said all cases of contract fraud – which is illegal under Australian law – have been referred to the registrar for internal and external investigation.

Sanctions ranged from suspension to expulsion, while supporting students who were victims of blackmail or “unscrupulous behavior” by ghostwriters.

The university added, “While the vast majority of our students are diligent and honest, we work with the small percentage of our students who get involved in cheaters.

‘[We] educate them about the risks to their education, reputation and well-being – and support them in freeing themselves from such influences.’

Daily Mail Australia contacted Assignment Joy for comment.