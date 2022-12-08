‘Ghostly glow’ in the solar system could be ‘new addition’ to our understanding of its structure

[noscript_1]

Around our solar system, a mysterious ghostly glow that is equivalent to 10 fireflies was discovered. It persists even after other light sources such as stars and planets have been subtracted.

The discovery was made by astronomers who set out to discover how dark space can get. They did this by going through 200,000 images taken with NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, and eliminating the expected glow. However, a small excess of light prevailed.

Scientists can’t be certain where the light is coming but believe that it is coming off of a previously undiscovered sphere made of dust from comets.

Researchers believe that this dust shell, if confirmed, would be an addition to the existing architecture of the solar system.

This discovery builds on research conducted in 2021 when another group of astronomers used data from NASA’s interplanetary space probe New Horizon to measure the sky background.

New Horizon also detected an unusual glow around the solar systems, but the probe was four billion miles from sun and it is unknown what caused it.

Many theories exist, ranging from the decay of dark matter to an immense unseen population in distant galaxies.

Tim Carleton, Arizona State University (ASU), stated in a Statement‘If our analysis proves correct, there is another dust component between us (and the distance where New Horizons took measurements).

The team was measuring darkness in the sky and needed to subtract the Zodiacal light, which is the glow emitted by stars and planets.

“That is a type of extra light that comes from within our solar system.

Carleton continued explaining that because the light appeared faintly in New Horizons data due to its distance, it must be coming from within solar system limits.

He stated that it could be a new element in the solar system’s contents, which had been hypothesized but never quantified until now.

This led to the recent use of Hubble, which is located approximately 340 miles above Earth’s surface.

Rogier Windhorst of ASU, a veteran Hubble astronomer, stated in a statement that more than 95 percent of photons in Hubble’s images come from distances less then 3 billion miles from Earth.

“Since Hubble was very early days, most Hubble users discarded these skyphotons. They are more interested in the faint discrete objects Hubble’s images like stars and galaxies.

Hubble (pictured), captured the glow from approximately 340 miles above Earth’s surface. Astronomers have analyzed the images and concluded that the glow could be caused by a dust sphere of comets.

“But these skyphotons contain important data which can be extracted through Hubble’s unique ability to measure faint luminosity levels with high precision over its three decade-long lifetime.

Hubble is a joint NASA, European Space Agency, and Canadian Space Agency project that has been observing the universe over three decades.

It has made more than 1.5 million observations of all aspects of the universe. More than 18,000 scientific papers have been published on the basis of its data.

The telescope orbits Earth at a speed around 17,000mph in low Earth orbit, at about 340 feet in altitude. This is slightly slower than the International Space Station.

Hubble was launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center in April 1990. It is showing signs of aging despite numerous repairs and updates made by spacewalking astronauts during NASA’s shuttle era.

The telescope’s name is Edwin Hubble, a famed astronomer who was born in Missouri in 1889. He discovered that the universe expands at a faster rate than it should.