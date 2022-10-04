Ghislaine Maxwell's jail mates are gun-toting drug dealers with 70 convictions between them

Ghislaine Maxwell shares her cell with drug smugglers serial killers with heavy battery convictions and threatens someone with a foot-length machete.

The sex offender, 60, is serving her sentence in Florida’s FCI Tallahassee Prison, sharing her sleeping quarters with Manda May Rowell and Shacara Bryant, who have led very different lives from the wealthy British socialite.

Rowell and Bryant together have more than 70 convictions and each serve five years for drug trafficking in the low-security federal prison.

Rowell, 30, found with two pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol in a motel room in 2018, according to the mirror.

US attorney Marc Krickbaum wrote in the conviction report for the former Taco Bell worker: “She has been on probation at least three times and has not been successful once.

She has a very high-profile conviction for using a ‘machete with a blade about a foot long’ to threaten a person.

“The need to protect the public from this defendant’s criminal acts is very real and should be heavily considered by this court when determining a sentence.”

Bryant, a 36-year-old mother of two, was first arrested at age 14 for an aggravated battery and convicted of throwing a deadly rocket into a building.

The former KFC employee has been arrested 37 times and caught selling 100 grams of crack cocaine.

During the 2019 sentencing, Judge Elizabeth Kovachevich gave Bryant the lowest term sought by prosecutors because of her difficult upbringing.

A source told The Mirror: ‘Ghislaine’s comrades couldn’t have come from a different and more difficult upbringing than hers.

“While she got everything she wanted, life wasn’t great for both Manda and Shacara.

“Both judges of their trial told them they were the owners of their own destiny after being given countless opportunities to change, but it’s impossible to imagine a more different childhood than all the privileges Ghislaine was given.”

Inside FCI Tallahassee Text in fact box Her movements will be monitored and the prison will open doors to allow her access to certain areas of the prison at certain times of the day. But in her dorm – which has a bathroom, quiet room and TV room – she will be able to move around freely. According to Coulman, Maxwell’s day starts at 5 a.m. when the lights come on. She will have breakfast at 6am and lunch at 10:30am – the early time is to allow the kitchen to feed the entire population. The facility is run down, damp, and some women will “hate” her for her celebrity, said Holli Coulman, co-founder of Pink Lady Prison Consultants. Former inmates at the facility said it was “relentlessly hot” in the summer with temperatures reaching 106F in the Florida sun. Since weights are banned in prison — they can be used as weapons — yoga is a popular choice for staying fit. After 30 days, inmates get long-term jobs such as clerking and managing payroll for a construction crew.

Maxwell sleeps in a 120-bed dormitory in Unit B South, which is divided into small ‘dead-end streets’ of two bunk beds.

The area has no door, and each inmate has their own locker where everything they buy must fit.

Maxwell works in the prison law library and can visit the store every two weeks where she can spend up to $360.

At the facility, the sex trafficker has become best friends with notorious double murderer Narcy Novack.

The pair would have talked, laughed and joked for hours.

Their similar ages – Maxwell is 60 and Novack, 65 – and their rich backgrounds and long sentences would have strengthened their bond.

Maxwell was sent to prison late last month after being sentenced to 20 years for helping billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls.

Novack was convicted in 2012 of orchestrating the deaths of her millionaire, husband and mother-in-law.

Tallahassee Prison is designated as a low-security prison, which means that the inmates can take various courses and even do internships.

But it might sound more like a vacation camp with inmates encouraged to garden, bake, cook and house, yoga, Pilates, weights, softball, and Frisbee.

Prison counselors said Maxwell will do toilets, bathrooms or dishes before being assigned a long-term job, such as managing payroll or reading water meters.

Both Maxwell and Novack’s day starts at 5 a.m. when the lights come on. Breakfast is served at 6am and lunch at 10:30am – the early time is to allow the kitchen to feed the entire population.

The Bureau of Prisons website lists Maxwell as being eligible for release on July 17, 2037.

The prison’s choice was against the recommendation of Judge Alison Nathan, who oversaw the trial, following a request from Maxwell’s attorneys to send her to FCI Danbury in Connecticut.

Maxwell is at FCI Tallahassee (pictured) where she will serve her 20-year sentence. It’s just a few hours from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, where she helped him sexually abuse young girls

An interior photo of the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee where the couple is now

Maxwell is required to wear khaki attire at FCI Tallahassee, and she is woken every day at 5am for breakfast at 6am

The socialite bitterly complained about her treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she was being held after her arrest in July 2020.

Her lawyers accused prison authorities of violating her rights by shining a torch into her cell every 15 minutes and subjecting her to invasive searches while filming her at all times.

Opened in 1938, FCI Tallahassee has a population of 755 inmates and shelters only women.

According to the prison handbook, Maxwell is awakened at 6 a.m. every day and given an inmate ID card that she must carry at all times.

Each period of the day is announced over the tannoy and includes practice sessions and work periods.

The prison handbook says the only approved uniform is khaki pants, khaki shirt, underwear, bra, socks, and approved shoes.

A khaki dress is also allowed.

According to a prison counselor, Zoukis Consulting Group, yoga is available to inmates at FCI Tallahassee, as well as Pilates, weights, softball, flag football, and Frisbee — English is also taught for those who want to learn.

There is also a running track – Maxwell is known as an avid jogger.

Cosmetology is also offered as a subject for inmates to learn, an occupation that may include massage. Maxwell’s convictions were based on underage girls being taken to Epstein for sexualized massages.

FCI Tallahassee has faced controversy in the past, and in 2007, six guards were convicted of a sex-for-smuggling scandal.

The guards would trade items such as chewing gum, perfume, makeup and bras for sex with women inside.

In 2021, the BOP settled a lawsuit in which 15 women claimed to have been sexually assaulted by corrections officers at the facility.

Notable inmates at FCI Tallahassee include terrorist Colleen LaRose and Earth Liberation Front member Chelsea Gerlach.