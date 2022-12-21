Ghislaine Maxwell to spend another Christmas – and her 61st birthday – behind bars

Ghislaine Maxwell is about to spend another grim Christmas — and birthday — behind bars, her first since beginning her 20-year sentence in a Florida federal prison.

The disgraced British socialite, who also turns 61 on December 25, will celebrate both occasions with no decorations, no party and a bagged Christmas dinner consisting of two slices of bread, peanut butter and jelly.

Her best bet for a relatively decent party is if fellow inmates kindly put together a makeshift birthday cake with microwaved Honey Buns and topped with chocolate.

Ghislaine Maxwell will once again celebrate Christmas — and her 61st birthday — behind bars, this time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida

The disgraced British socialite, who once walked in elite circles of high New York and London society, faces a grim day devoid of decorations, celebration and a packed Christmas dinner consisting of bread, peanut butter, jelly and fruit

Despite the bleak-looking circumstances, Maxwell’s “spirit is holding up well” and she looks forward to celebrating her birthday and Christmas as she is an “innocent woman,” her spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

The 60-year-old is serving her 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Tallahassee, Florida, where she follows a soft regimen that includes pottery sessions, board game tournaments and crochet lessons from an infamous double murderer.

But December 25 will be less merry, as the prison offers no accommodation for birthdays and barely celebrates Christmas.

Maxwell’s spokesperson told DailyMail.com, “Her spirit is holding up well, as you would expect from an innocent woman.”

Holli Coulman, who heads Pink Lady Prison Consultants, which prepares inmates for incarceration and has several clients at Maxwell prison, said Maxwell wouldn’t even get a ‘goodie bag’ full of junk food as it was canceled due to Covid-19 .

It would have been small bags of cookies, candy and chips.

Maxwell will spend her first Christmas at FCI Tallahassee, a maximum-security U.S. federal prison for female inmates. The facility does not accommodate birthdays and hardly celebrates Christmas

More than six months into her 20-year prison sentence, Maxwell, also known as Inmate 02879-509, has taken up several fun new hobbies, made friends, and come out of her shell

The best-case scenario for her birthday is when fellow inmates decide to make her a makeshift birthday cake using microwaved honey buns drizzled with chocolate. She’s pictured jogging down the prison track last month

Maxwell – who was found guilty of child trafficking for her former lover, pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – is getting a Christmas meal, but it will be served at 10:30 a.m. due to staff shortages over the holiday season.

Coulman said the meal takes place in the dining room and consists of turkey, stuffing, green beans, corn, a buttered bun and crunchy apple.

As she exits the hallway, Maxwell retrieves her packed lunch, which consists of two pieces of bread, peanut butter, jelly, a cookie, and a piece of fruit.

Coulman said, “Ghislaine will be in her group of people for the rest of the day. She, like others, will have time to use the phone and computer to email.

“It will all be timed as before. The ladies try to make the best of it.

‘A lot of crocheting or knitting, so there are things that people do give each other, even if you are not allowed to accept anything from another prisoner.

“Others use their talents, such as drawing, and someone who needs help with legal paperwork. There are inside trades for gifts to each other.

“For her birthday, Ghislaine might get something like this from someone. Someone can make something for her in the microwave from food bought in the commissars.

“The big one was the Honey Bun cake. Several honey buns were warmed up and chocolate melted from candy to make a cake. It will depend on the officers on duty.’

Maxwell will be able to go to the prison chapel for about half an hour where she can sing carols if she wants to, but no music will be played over the prison sound system.

FCI Tallahassee — possibly Maxwell’s home until at least July 17, 2037 — is surrounded by a maze of 30-foot fences and cameras, but the elegant red-brick building behind the coils of jagged barbed wire looks more like a high school or college campus

Maxwell is a popular figure among her fellow inmates and has even befriended notorious double killer Narcy Novack (left) and con artist Linda Morrow, sources say.

Coulman said December 25 was like “Groundhog Day, with a safer layer, because the staff is so short.”

Insiders have previously told DailyMail.com how Maxwell, known as inmate 02879-509, only works six hours a day in the prison library.

She also has daily access to the sports facilities, including the 400-meter running track where she has seen hours of long runs.

Maxwell has used her education at the University of Oxford to win over some of the 755-strong prison population.

Behind bars, she hangs out with con artist Linda Morrow, who helped her plastic surgeon husband defraud insurers of $44 million by pretending that cosmetic procedures such as tummy tucks, breast augmentations and “vaginal rejuvenations” were a medical necessity.

Another confidante is Narcy Novak, a 65-year-old Florida woman serving life without parole for hiring hitmen to kill her hotelier husband Ben Novak Jr. and murder his elderly mother Bernice in a grab for their family estate.

As depressing as Maxwell’s Christmas is, it will be brighter than last year, when she spent halfway through her trial in the grim Metropolitan Detention Center.

Maxwell complained bitterly about her treatment at the hands of the prison guards, who she claimed shone a light at her every 15 minutes 24 hours a day.

Maxwell’s victims had hoped she would languish in stark loneliness after being found guilty of grooming young girls for sexually abusing her pedophile lover Jeffrey Epstein.

In June of this year, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a $750,000 fine

Her lawyers at the time complained that she was “withering to a shell of her former self,” losing her hair and being forced to scrub shower walls after complaining about her mistreatment.

In legal documents, they claimed she never had a “properly heated meal” and that the microwave used by guards melted the plastic.

Another problem was that the prison water is “odorous and unpalatable” and so “cloudy with heavy particles” that it turned brown, Maxwell’s lawyers complained.

At the MDC, her Christmas gift from prison was said to contain some socks and a packet of peanuts.