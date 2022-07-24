Ghislaine Maxwell moved to prison in Florida after life of luxury at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion 

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent to a Florida jail where she will serve her 20-year sentence for helping billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

The disgraced socialite has been transferred to FCI Tallahassee, a low-security prison in the Sunshine State.

The Bureau of Prisons website indicates that Maxwell will be eligible for release on July 17, 2037, a date that appears to be longer than the 20 years she received from her conviction last month.

The BOP’s choice of prison runs counter to the recommendation of Judge Alison Nathan, who oversaw Maxwell’s trial for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Nathan asked the BOP — at the request of Maxwell’s lawyers — to send her to FCI Danbury in Connecticut.

However, the BOP has ultimate authority and has decided not to send Maxwell there.

Despite this, Maxwell, 60, is likely to welcome the news as she has bitterly complained about her treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since her arrest in July 2020.

Her lawyers have accused prison authorities of violating her rights by shining a torch into her cell every 15 minutes and subjecting her to invasive searches while filming her at all times.

Epstein and Maxwell are pictured in an undated photo. He committed suicide in prison in August 2019, while Maxwell was sentenced to 18 years in prison for child sex trafficking in June

Maxwell was convicted after a December trial in which her victims testified that she lured them to Epstein when they were just 14 years old.

During the sentencing, Maxwell said she wanted to “acknowledge” the pain of her victims, but was unable to apologize.

Her lawyers have already announced that they will appeal against both the conviction and sentence.

There is a certain irony that Maxwell is serving her sentence in Florida, because her criminal behavior took place there.

Oxford-trained Maxwell was found guilty of five of the six counts, the most serious for minors who smuggled sex.

The charges stemmed from crimes committed against four women between 1994 and 2004, primarily at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, a five-hour drive from her new prison.

Opened in 1938, FCI Tallahassee has a population of 755 inmates and shelters only women. The FCI stands for Federal Correctional Institute.

According to the prison handbook, Maxwell is awakened at 6 a.m. every day and given an inmate ID card that she must carry at all times.

Each period of the day is announced over the tannoy and includes practice sessions and work periods.

Staff can search inmates’ cells at any time for contraband or stolen goods, and each prison shares a cell with one other person.

The prison handbook says the only approved uniform is khaki pants, khaki shirt, underwear, bra, socks, and approved shoes.

A khaki dress is also allowed.

Maxwell is allowed to wear a regular wedding ring, but her marriage to former tech entrepreneur Scott Borgerson is over and they are believed to be divorcing.

On arrival, Maxwell was given basic items such as deodorant, a piece of juice, socks, a bottle of shampoo, toothpaste and a towel.

While Maxwell had already impressed other inmates at the MDC by teaching them yoga and English, she will likely continue to do so in her new prison.

According to a prison counselor, Zoukis Consulting Group, yoga is available to inmates at FCI Tallahassee, as well as Pilates, weights, softball, flag football, and Frisbee — English is also taught for those who want to learn.

Maxwell will be able to entertain himself by taking part in the prison talent show or watching movies.

There is also a running track – Maxwell is known as an avid jogger.

Maxwell will be able to continue learning Russian — her lawyers have said she started doing it in the MDC to amuse herself — at the recreation library.

Among the internships Maxwell can do are: electrician, baker, horticulturist and plumber, although it is not clear which local companies she could work for.

Cosmetology is also offered as a subject for inmates to learn, an occupation that may include massage. Maxwell’s convictions were based on underage girls being taken to Epstein for sexualized massages.

FCI Tallahassee has faced controversy in the past, and in 2007, six guards were convicted of a sex-for-smuggling scandal.

The guards would trade items such as chewing gum, perfume, makeup and bras for sex with women inside.

In 2021, the BOP settled a lawsuit in which 15 women claimed to have been sexually assaulted by corrections officers at the facility.

Notable inmates at FCI Tallahassee include terrorist Colleen LaRose and Earth Liberation Front member Chelsea Gerlach.

The Danbury facility was expected to be where Maxwell would serve her sentence following her lawyers’ request during sentencing.

During the sentencing, Maxwell’s attorney Bobbi Sternheim said: “We request that Ms. Maxwell be designated, based on a recommendation from the court, for the BOP facility, the women’s facility in Danbury, and also a recommendation to enroll her. for the FIT program, which is the Female Integrated Treatment program, to address family and other traumas from the past’.

Judge Nathan said, “I advise the Bureau of Prisons to consider placement in Danbury and to be considered for enrollment in the FIT program.”

The FIT program is said to have enabled Maxwell to be part of a “therapeutic community” that will help her understand how her own abusive father shaped her life.

Workshops were said to include ‘Trauma in Life’ and ‘Seeking Safety’ so she could process the impact of abuse by her father, the late British press baron Robert Maxwell.