Ghislaine Maxwell land job in LEGAL department of her new Florida jail

Ghislaine Maxwell has landed a snug job at the Florida Prison Law Library, where she is serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking just weeks after her arrival.

Like Andy Dufresne – the hero of The Shawshank Redemption – Maxwell’s library job could keep her from unsavory cooking and cleaning that other inmates have to endure, much to the chagrin of the pedophile’s cellmates.

“There are girls inside who have washed thousands of floors, peeled thousands of vegetables, did everything including cleaning their noses, hoping for such a performance,” said one inmate, police said. Mirror“Yet Ghislaine is gifted.”

Maxwell, 60, was reportedly given the job through conduit at the low-security FCI prison in Tallahassee, where she is currently incarcerated.

The job follows a Monday-Friday schedule, according to the Mirror, and gives her plenty of time to socialize with other inmates if she wants to.

“They joke that she did a Shawshank Redemption and landed on her feet with her library gig,” the inside source said according to the Mirror.

But while The Shawshank Redemption is about a former wealthy banker who uses his wits to make the most of his jail term, the comparisons stop there.

The fictional Dufresne was innocent, while Maxwell is notoriously guilty of aiding prolific sex trafficker Jefferey Epstein and even participated in sexually abusing underage children.

The news follows reports that Maxwell’s best friend in prison is the notorious double murderer Narcy Novack. The pair would spend hours talking, laughing and joking together.

Novack was convicted in 2012 of orchestrating the deaths of her millionaire, husband and mother-in-law.

“Once inside, Ghislaine fell for Narcy. Because of her long time indoors and the brutality of her crime, she is treated like a female don,” a source said The mirror.

“Ghislaine will be somewhat protected by her friendship, but given their age and millionaire background, they were always destined to get along.

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021. During her sentencing last June, she said she wanted to “acknowledge” the pain of her victims, but made no apologies.

Judge Alison Nathan handed down the 240-month sentence, followed by five years of supervised release, after calling Maxwell’s crimes “horrible and premature.”

She also fined $750,000 and noted that Maxwell had received a $10 million bequest from Epstein after his death.

‘Madam. Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a critical role in facilitating sexual abuse,” Judge Nathan said, making clear that the case required a “highly significant sentence” that sent an “unmistakable message” that such crimes would be punished.

Prior to her sentencing, Maxwell made a public statement expressing regret for her actions.

“I realize I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein in committing these crimes,” she said. “My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the greatest regret of my life that I have ever met him.’

She added that Epstein “fooled all the people in his job” and claimed that she herself was a victim of his.