Ghislaine Maxwell claims Mail on Sunday photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts is fake

It’s one of the most infamous photos in the world – and one that haunts the Royal, who stands in the middle.

Taken late in the evening of March 10, 2001, it shows Prince Andrew with his hand around the waist of a then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts – now Giuffre – with Ghislaine Maxwell beaming to the side.

The man behind the camera is disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. That photo – first published by The Mail on Sunday 27 February 2011 – symbolized Ms Giuffre’s case that, after being smuggled into the UK by Epstein, she was sexually assaulted by Andrew three times.

The Duke of York has always strenuously denied the allegations and continues to do so, stressing that the photo he is closely associated with has been faked in some way.

In a remarkable first interview from prison, Ghislaine Maxwell agrees with Prince Andrew that the photo above of the couple with then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts is fake.

Now, in a remarkable first interview from prison, 60-year-old Maxwell, Andrew’s once close friend, tries to come to his rescue by insisting that she too believes the photo is fake. “Right now I no longer believe it is a real image, nor do I believe it is what it appears to be,” she says.

It’s a bold statement and contradicts what most experts, commentators and Ms Giuffre herself are saying. But Maxwell seems convinced. “There are so many things that are wrong with it,” she says. “As soon as my profession is over, I’ll be happy to discuss it with you.”

Maxwell’s claims about the image above are intriguing, not least because they seem to contradict her 2015 reply to an email sent to her by Alan Dershowitz, one of the United States’ most prominent attorneys.

In the message, Dershowitz wrote: “Dear G. Do you know if the photo of Andrew and Virginia is real? You’re in the background.’ Just 11 minutes later, Maxwell emailed her reply back. ‘It looks real. I think that it.’

But now she says, “If you see a picture and it’s a picture of you in your house, and someone says to you, ‘Is that a picture of you?’ you don’t question it.

Maxwell, 60, has come to the duke’s aid and insists she believes there are “a lot of things wrong” with the photo. Pictured: The couple on Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot in 2000

It would never occur to me that someone would have taken a picture or, you know, done anything with a picture. “I recognized the environment of that photo, that’s all.”

However, given the chance of further investigation, she says she now believes there are all sorts of problems with the statue. “I don’t know exactly how many points there are, but there are more than 50 problems with the photo,” she insists.

“So I don’t believe it’s a real image.” Ms. Giuffre said in legal documents for a 2016 libel suit that she handed the original image to the FBI in 2011 when they visited her home in Australia, where she was living at the time.

It’s not clear if the original was returned and she has said it may be in storage. According to documents released in the same case, two FBI agents collected 20 original photos of Giuffre, including hers with Andrew.