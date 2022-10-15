Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew a 'dear friend': Duke's dream of rehabilation may be scuppered

Prince Andrew was last night dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal after pedophile co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell hailed the Duke of York as a ‘dear friend’.

Her bombshell comments – in a world-exclusive prison interview with The Mail on Sunday – contradict Andrew’s denials to a US court that they had been close.

The intervention by Maxwell, 60 – a convicted sex trafficker described in court as a ‘sophisticated predator’ – is a devastating blow to the Duke’s hopes of returning to public life after he was effectively kicked out of the royal family this year.

Maxwell, who was convicted of helping Epstein abuse teenage girls, stopped short of dismissing suggestions she and Andrew had been a couple, declaring: ‘I love him.’

Her remarks come as the MoS unveils a new photograph today of the disgraced former socialite taken at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York this year before she was moved to a prison in Florida to serve her 20-year sentence.

Ghislaine Maxwell has hit back at Prince Andrew in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after referring to him as a ‘dear friend’ in an exclusive interview behind prison walls. Pictured: Paired up at Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot in 2000

Maxwell, who was convicted of helping Epstein (pictured together) abuse teenage girls, failed to deny suggestions she and Andrew had been a couple

Maxwell was prepared to discuss her friendships with some of the rich and powerful men associated with her and Epstein, including former President Clinton (all pictured together)

In a series of further revelations, she says:

Claimed that a photo taken of the prince and prosecutor Virginia Roberts ‘isn’t real’ and that there are ‘over 50 problems’ with it’;

Told how a fellow prisoner had planned to murder her while she slept;

Described her ‘special friendship’ with President Bill Clinton, who she claimed was ‘another victim’ of association with Epstein;

Spoke of her gratitude to Donald Trump for wishing her well after her arrest, saying his comments gave her a ‘huge boost’;

Complained that she has been portrayed as a ‘wicked witch’ Disney character and accused the media of ‘monstrous inaccuracies’;

Revealed she is crammed into a small cell with three other inmates and told about the ‘indignity’ of being put on suicide watch.

Prince Andrew, 62, was stripped of his military titles and royal patronage in January as he fought allegations he abused Ms Roberts, one of Epstein’s victims, as a teenager in London, Manhattan and the US Virgin Islands.

He has repeatedly and vehemently denied the claims. He settled out of court with Ms Roberts, who now uses her married name Giuffre, for an undisclosed sum but did not admit fault.

A legal document submitted to a US court in January by the duke’s lawyers contained 41 separate denials of claims made by Ms Roberts, including her claim that “Prince Andrew was a close friend of Ghislaine Maxwell”.

But in his MoS interview, Maxwell spoke glowingly of his friendship with the Duke. “I feel so sorry for him,” said the disgraced former socialite, who has known Andrew since she was a student at Oxford University in the 1980s.

‘Yes, I follow what happens to him. He pays such a price for the association [with Jeffrey Epstein]. I consider him a dear friend… I care for him.’

Bombshell comments by Maxwell about their friendship contradict Andrew’s denial to a US court that they had been close

Prince Andrew has always denied claims he abused Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s victims, but settled out of court with her

Asked about Andrew’s lawyers’ denial that they were close friends, Maxwell said: ‘I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction.’

She rejected a photograph, first revealed by this newspaper, of the prince with his arm around Mrs Roberts at Maxwell’s home in Belgravia, central London, in March 2001, saying: ‘I don’t recognize that picture and I don’t believe it is a real picture. There are so many things wrong with it. There is no original and there is not a fair picture and there are so many other things besides that I can hardly get into… I don’t know how many points there are but there are over 50 problems with the picture.’

Earlier this year, Euan Rellie, a former friend of Maxwell’s, told ITV that he believed she and Andrew had ‘probably been lovers and lovers in the past’.

Asked about press reports that they were “like a couple, an item”, Maxwell said she would not address such speculation until after the appeal against her sentence. ‘I have read and seen and heard and had so many monstrous inaccuracies reported to me that I cannot begin to pick them apart. If I take one apart and then don’t address all the others, it’s going to say, ‘Well, she said no to this, what about all the others?’ I do not intend to discuss anything of that nature until after the appeal.’

She has been in jail since July 2020, when more than 20 armed FBI agents raided her 156-acre, £800,000 New Hampshire home.

Maxwell, pictured with Epstein, complained that she has been portrayed as a ‘wicked witch’ Disney character and accused the media of ‘monstrous inaccuracies’

The MoS interviewed her on June 22 this year at MDC, six days before she was sentenced, and then weeks later after she was moved to the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, a low-security prison in Florida.

She was prepared to discuss her friendships with some of the rich and powerful men associated with her and Epstein, including former President Clinton.

“It was a special friendship that continued over the years,” she said of Clinton. ‘We had a lot in common. I feel bad that he is another victim just because of his association [with Epstein].’

She also spoke of her gratitude to former President Trump, who gave her his good wishes after her arrest.

‘I was very grateful when he wished me well. He got bad press for it, but he dared when others didn’t. It gave me a big boost.’

Maxwell believes the photo taken of Prince Andrew with his arm around the then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts (above), smiling in the background, is fake.

Maxwell said the food at MDC was ‘really awful’ and she was once so hungry she ate Vaseline. She’s now in a 10-foot-by-8-foot cell that’s too small for her and her three cellmates to all stand up in. “It’s a long way from a cozy country club,” she said.

After Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial, prison officials put her on suicide watch ahead of her sentencing. Maxwell, who said she had never considered taking her own life, described wearing an anti-suicide smock – a long tunic made of thick nylon – and added: ‘They strip you of any remaining shred of dignity you have . They have you without clothes and they put you in a suicide smock that has velcro on it. So there is nothing to protect your modesty.’

The MoS revealed in June that a fellow prisoner at MDC had bragged she wanted to kill Maxwell and claimed there was a $1 million bounty on her head. Maxwell confirmed this weekend that a woman had threatened to kill her while she slept.

Maxwell now works in the prison’s law library, helping other inmates with their cases.

Prince Andrew declined to comment last night.