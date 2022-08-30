Ghislaine Maxwell best friends with infamous double killer Narcy Novack low-security Florida prison

Ghislaine Maxwell has become best friends with notorious double murderer Narcy Novack as they languish together in a Florida prison, reports say.

The pair are said to have talked, laughed and joked for hours in the poorly secured FCI Tallahassee.

Their similar ages – Maxwell is 60 and Novack, 65 – and their rich backgrounds and long sentences would have strengthened their bond.

Maxwell was sent to prison late last month after being sentenced to 20 years for helping billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls.

Novack was convicted in 2012 of orchestrating the deaths of her millionaire, husband and mother-in-law.

Narcy Novack, 65, of Fort Lauderdale, was sentenced to life in prison at FCI Tallahassee, a low-security Florida prison.

“Once inside, Ghislaine fell for Narcy. Because of her long time indoors and the brutality of her crime, she is treated like a female don,” a source said The mirror.

“Ghislaine will be somewhat protected by her friendship, but given their age and millionaire background, they were always destined to get along.

“Together they spend hours talking, laughing and joking.”

Tallahassee Prison is designated as a low-security prison, which means that the inmates can take various courses and even do internships.

But it may sound more like a holiday camp with inmates encouraged to do gardening, baking, cooking and housework, yoga, Pilates, weights, softball, and Frisbee.

Maxwell is at FCI Tallahassee (pictured) where she will serve her 20-year sentence. It’s just a few hours from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, where she helped him sexually abuse young girls

An interior photo of the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee where the couple is now

Maxwell is required to wear khaki attire at FCI Tallahassee, and she is woken every day at 5am for breakfast at 6am

Maxwell, who once lived a lavish lifestyle and counted Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton among her friends, earns the paltry amount of between 15 and 27 cents an hour at FCI Tallahassee.

Prison counselors said Maxwell will do toilets, bathrooms or dishes before being assigned a long-term job, such as managing payroll or reading water meters.

Both Maxwell and Novack’s day starts at 5 a.m. when the lights come on. Breakfast is served at 6am and lunch at 10:30am – the early time is to allow the kitchen to feed the entire population.

Maxwell was convicted after a nearly a month-long trial last December in which her victims testified that she lured them to Epstein when they were just 14 years old.

Finally, after five days of deliberation, the jury found her guilty of five of the six charges against her — including one for seducing underage girls to commit sexual acts with Epstein.

Judge Alison Nathan handed down the 240-month sentence, followed by five years of supervised release on June 28

During the sentencing, Maxwell said she wanted to “acknowledge” the pain of her victims, but was unable to apologize.

On June 28, Judge Alison Nathan handed down the 240-month sentence, followed by five years of supervised release, after calling Maxwell’s crimes “horrible and premature.”

She also fined $750,000 and noted that Maxwell had received a $10 million bequest from Epstein after his death.

‘Madam. Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a critical role in facilitating sexual abuse,” Judge Nathan said, making clear that the case required a “highly significant sentence” that sent an “unmistakable message” that such crimes would be punished.

Prior to her sentencing, Maxwell made a public statement expressing regret for her actions.

“I realize I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein in committing these crimes,” she said. “My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the greatest regret of my life that I have ever met him.’

She added that Epstein “fooled all the people in his job” and claimed that she herself was a victim of his.

Epstein and Maxwell are pictured in an undated photo. He committed suicide in prison in August 2019, while Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex trafficking in June

She had also written in a memo prior to sentencing that a difficult childhood left her vulnerable to such horrific acts after her father mysteriously died in 1991.

Over three weeks, the jury heard Maxwell “serve” underage girls for Epstein and revel in her role as the “Lady of the House” at his Palm Beach, Florida mansion.

Between 1994 and 2004, lawyers claimed that Maxwell was Epstein’s “right-hand man,” paying $200 for sexualized massages or even participating in the abuse.

The victims, some as young as 14, were paid a similar amount if they brought friends to Epstein, the jury was told.

During the trial, prosecutors called on 24 witnesses to give jurors a picture of life in Epstein’s homes — a subject of public fascination and speculation since his 2006 arrest in Florida in a child sex case.

Her new boyfriend, Narcy Novack, was convicted of hiring hitmen who killed Ben Novack Jr. in 2009. in New York and Bernice Novack in Florida. Veliz, of Brooklyn.

Ben Novack, 53, was the son of the man who built the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, a celebrity hangout in the 1950s and 1960s who appeared in the films Scarface and Goldfinger.

He was beaten to death with dumbbells in his bed in July 2009 at a hotel in Rye Brook, New York, where his tour company was conducting an Amway convention.

‘Cruel and sadistic’ Narcy Novack who kissed killers to muffle her hotel magnate husband’s screams was jailed for life for plotting to kill him and his mother

A felon who admitted to committing the murder testified that Novack ordered her husband to be cut with a knife and offered a pillow to muffle his screams.

Three months earlier, Novack’s 86-year-old mother Bernice was murdered in Fort Lauderdale by being beaten in the teeth and head with a plumber’s wrench.

The murders “involved particularly brutal, sadistic and gratuitous cruelty rarely seen in the annals of crime,” prosecutors said when they demanded life sentences.

They said Narcy Novack feared her husband would divorce her and a prenuptial agreement would keep her from the multimillion-dollar family property. They said her motives were “hate, greed and revenge.”

The judge said he could find no extenuating factors in Novack’s life.

“There’s really nothing to explain what she did,” he said. “She lived a privileged life.”