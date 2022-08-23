Ghanaian husband ‘cuts off his genitals in his sleep while dreaming he was chopping meat’ 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man in Ghana cut off his manhood while dreaming about chopping meat for his family.

Kofi Atta, a farmer from Southern Ghana, said he suffered the horrific self-inflicted injury on Aug. 12 after dozing off in a chair and dreaming about preparing food.

Atta, 47, claims he has no idea how he held the knife in his sleep, and told… BBC News Pidgin he woke up in pain and found himself in a pool of blood.

“I don’t remember how I carry the knife, even I’m confused,” Atta told BBC reporters.

“I sit in the chair, but I doze off, so while I sleep, I dream that I say I will cut meat for me.”

Kofi Atta, a farmer from southern Ghana, said he suffered the horrific self-inflicted injury on Aug. 12 after dozing off in a chair and dreaming about preparing food.

Realizing the consequences of his horrific act, Atta began to scream for help and two neighbors came to his aid.

The farmer was taken to Komfo Anokye University Hospital in Kumasi in critical condition, but underwent treatment and was stabilized.

On August 16, four days after the accident, Atta told reporters he had been given fluids and several injections, but doctors say he will need surgery after completely severing his genitals.

The farmer said he could not afford the treatment and it is unclear whether the hospital was willing to perform a pro bono operation.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian channel GHOne TV reported that Atta’s wife Adwoa Konadu returned home shortly after Atta woke up to the despicable scene.

GHOne said Konadu received a “distressed phone call from a neighbor explaining that her husband “bled profusely when he cut off his manhood with a sharp knife.”

It is believed that Konadu, along with the neighbors, called for help and desperately tried to stop the bleeding before Atta was rushed to the hospital.

The farmer was taken to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (pictured) in Kumasi in critical condition, but was undergoing treatment and was stabilized.

Although Atta did not mention whether he had sleepwalked or performed activities while asleep in the past, it is thought that the man could be suffering from parasomnia.

Parasomnia is the name given to a family of sleep disorders that are responsible for the abnormal things people can do while they sleep.

A person suffering from parasomnia may wake up to find that he has performed unusual or unwanted actions during sleep.

These actions can range from something innocuous, such as excessive talking or strange body movements, to complete sleepwalking and complicated physical tasks.

The condition has been used on several occasions as a defense in sexual assault cases where the defendant claimed to have groped or even raped someone in his sleep before waking up with no memory of the incident.