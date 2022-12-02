Home Ghana will face Uruguay and bitter History as they try to qualify
Categories: News

Ghana will face Uruguay and bitter History as they try to qualify

Uruguay needs a win. Ghana will want one – to qualify and to make up for the record.

Who: Uruguay v Ghana, group H

Where: Al Janoub Stadium

When: Friday, December 2, 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

FIFA Ranking: Uruguay (14), Ghana (61)

It’s been 12 years since a fresh-faced Luis Suarez clawed a lightweight Jabulani ball off the line to deny Ghana a last-minute winner in the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Suarez was sent off and Ghana were awarded a penalty in the 120th minute, which Asamoah Gyan missed. Uruguay would go on to win the ensuing penalty shootout and break Ghanaian hearts in one of the cruelest exits in World Cup history.

Related Post
  1. Waterloo public housing estate rezoned for $3b revamp

    There are approximately 750 existing social housing units spread across the 12-acre southern part of…

  2. Blow to Japan’s PM after exit of third minister since Oct 24

    Beleaguered leader Fumio Kishida could be further weakened by the departure of the internal affairs…

  3. What goes on behind the private doors of the Diamond Suite at Club Marconi

    Loyalty programs give members points when they use their rewards card, qualifying them for privileges…

Suarez uses his hands to stop a Ghanaian goal at the 2010 World Cup [Action Images/Carl Recine]

This time, La Celeste and the Black Stars will meet in a group stage match, but again qualifying for the next round for both teams will depend on the outcome of the match.

Ghana went into the game with three points, after suffering a 3-2 defeat to star-studded Portugal on the opening day, but bounced back to beat South Korea by the same scoreline in a thrilling end-to-end second game .

Mohammed Kudus from Ghana celebrates his third goal against South Korea [Molly Darlington/Reuters]

A win would guarantee Ghana a place in the round of 16, but a draw could suffice unless South Korea beat Portugal by two or more goals in their final group game.

Uruguay are in a worse position as they go into the match with a lone point after their goalless draw against South Korea. Uruguay lost their second game 2-0 against Portugal, meaning they have not scored yet in this tournament.

Darwin Núñez of Liverpool FC has yet to score at the tournament [Petr David Josek/AP Photo]

Scoring will be essential in their clash with Ghana as they need to win if they are to have any chance of qualifying. With Edison Cavani, Darwin Núñez and Luis Suarez all available, Uruguay should be able to end this goal drought.

Interestingly, like Ghana, Uruguay hopes South Korea doesn’t do too well against Portugal. If La Celeste beat Ghana, they can qualify for the next round if South Korea lose their last match or draw. If both Uruguay and South Korea win, goal difference, goals scored or fair play could determine who moves from Group H to Portugal in the round of 16.

While backroom experts follow these equations, the players themselves will try to keep it simple: all they can do is score and win.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: Africaamerican footballbitterfaceGhanahistoryLatin AmericanewsQatar World Cup 2022qualifysportUruguay
6 hours ago

Recent Posts

Rihanna dazzles in a silver embellished co-ord as she struts out of a Miami nightclub

Shine as bright as a diamond! Rihanna shines in a silver embellished outfit as she…

10 mins ago

Kanye West LIVE – Twitter bans rapper following Hitler’s comments on Alex Jones

LIVEKanye West LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

15 mins ago

Birmingham doctors’ climate of fear is putting patients at danger, claim whistleblowers

Doctors who raise concerns about patient safety at one of England's largest hospital funds are…

17 mins ago

Ghana vs Uruguay, S Korea vs Portugal predictions: World Cup 2022

Al Jazeera's AI robot Kashef ran the numbers and made some predictions for today's games.For…

19 mins ago

Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper's health struggles during…

23 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable clamshell phone,…

25 mins ago