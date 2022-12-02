Saturday, December 3, 2022
News

Ghana vs Uruguay, S Korea and Portugal predictions: World Cup 2022

by Jacky
INTERACTIVE - 2022 World Cup - Kashef - Ghana v Uruguay - Dec 2

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef ran the numbers and made some predictions for today’s games.

For the second time in the tournament, 24th-placed Japan delivered one of the most memorable comebacks in World Cup history by defeating seventh-placed Spain 2–1.

Consequently, four-time champions Germany were knocked out in the group stage of a second World Cup in a row, despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

For today’s first two matches, Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) powered robot, analyzed over 200 stats, including wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the last century.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Ghana vs Uruguay, group H

Where: Al Janoub Stadium

When: Friday, December 2: 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: Ghana and Uruguay have met only once before, at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. After a 1-1 draw between both sides, Ghana lost 2-4 in a penalty shootout.

Fans across the African continent have been waiting for this rematch, as a win sees the Black Stars join other West Africans Senegal in the round of 16.

However, Kashef gives Uruguay a 50 percent chance of winning today’s game with a draw probably too.

Interactive - World Cup - head to head - Ghana v Uruguay
(Al Jazeera)

Who: South Korea vs Portugal, Group H

Where: Education City Stadium

When: Friday, December 2: 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: South Korea has to beat Portugal today to have a chance to reach the next round. Both sides have faced each other once before in the 2002 World Cup where hosts South Korea won 1–0 against their opponents.

Despite this, Kashef’s latest prediction is that Portugal, who have already secured their place in the next round, will beat the Taeguk Warriors. A draw is also not of the cards.

INTERACTIVE - World Cup 2022 - Kashef - South Korea v Portugal - Dec 2

Interactive - World Cup - head to head - South Korea v Portugal
(Al Jazeera)

Who will win the World Cup?

With 44 completed matches, Kashef has an accuracy level of 66 percent. After each match, Kashef runs the model again to predict the outcome of the next match up to and including the final.

Predicting match results is not an easy task. External factors such as team morale or player fitness make a big difference to how the game plays out.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.

INTERACTIVE-Kashef-forecast-december-2
(Al Jazeera)
