Ghana raises interest rates to 22% in biggest move for 20 years

Ghana’s central bank has raised interest rates by 300 basis points to 22 percent, the largest increase since 2002, as it tries to contain rising inflation and a rapidly depreciating local currency.

The rise was announced late Wednesday after an emergency meeting of the bank’s monetary policy committee. The committee, which usually meets every two months, met to address “strong underlying inflationary pressures,” it said in a statement.

The move comes after the central bank unexpectedly held interest rates last month. The bank has increased benchmark rates by 850bp since November, after holding them at 13.5 percent since 2015.

Central banks in emerging markets are raising interest rates sharply to offset the decline of their currencies against the dollar, which has appreciated in the wake of US Federal Reserve rate hikes. Many commodities are priced in dollars in world markets, exacerbating the impact of rising food and energy prices on countries that have seen their currencies plummet.

The National Bank of Hungary raised one of its key interest rates by 200 basis points last month to address the forint’s fall. The South African Reserve Bank made its largest rate hike in nearly 20 years in July, pushing borrowing costs up 75 basis points to 5.5 percent.

Some emerging market central banks, such as those in Brazil and Mexico, began raising interest rates last year in anticipation of the Fed’s monetary tightening. Those measures helped prevent attacks on their currencies and mitigate price pressures, said Agustín Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, the so-called central bankers’ bank.

According to the IMF’s latest growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa, African economies had only begun to recover from the Covid-19 shock when Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine jeopardized their progress. Growth in the region is expected to slow this year.

Rising oil and food prices are taxing the external and fiscal balances of commodity-importing countries and have heightened concerns about food security in the region, the IMF said.

Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered, said in a note that the Ghanaian move was “fully justified” as it was clear that inflation in Ghana was unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

Inflation in Ghana rose for the eleventh straight month to 31.7 percent in July, the highest level since November 2003. Food inflation stands at 32.3 percent. Transport, housing and fuel costs were the main drivers of inflation last month, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

Core inflation, excluding energy and energy costs, rose to 30.2 percent, from 28.4 percent in June. The central bank’s inflation target is between 6 and 10 percent.

The cedi, Ghana’s currency, has lost more than 25 percent of its value year over year and is the second worst performing currency in the world, after the Sri Lankan rupee in 2022. The three main credit bureaus have cut Ghana’s bonds to junk status.

The country’s central bank said it would start buying foreign exchange from mining and oil companies to bolster its reserves.

Ghana’s Ministry of Finance recently began talks with the IMF to secure a $3 billion facility. It is a political blow to President Nana-Akufo Addo and his ruling New Patriotic Party. He had resisted calls from the opposition to seek help from the Washington-based lender earlier in the year.

“A higher key rate alone may not be enough to stabilize the currency in the very short term, but it will at least provide reassurance about the seriousness of Ghana’s negotiations with the IMF,” StanChart’s Khan said.

The commission also increased the primary reserve requirement of local banks from 12 to 15 percent to enter in three months from September 1.

Elsewhere in the region, inflation in Nigeria has reached a 17-year high of nearly 20 percent, driven by energy, transportation and food costs.