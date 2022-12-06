Ghana approves 2023 budget in middle of deep economic woes

Ghana is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package to ease its debt burden.

The Ghanaian parliament narrowly approved the proposed 2023 budget, overcoming resistance from opposition lawmakers over the inclusion of a debt exchange program and increased value-added tax.

The budget of the cocoa, gold and oil-producing nation, which is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a generation, was approved on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta last month proposed a budget that aimed to reduce Ghana’s huge deficit through spending cuts and new revenue-generating measures. It also included a domestic debt restructuring programme.

The country will freeze public and civil servant hiring and extend a moratorium on government car purchases and non-essential travel to deal with a growing debt crisis, Finance Minister Ofori-Atta said at the time. However, he offered no cuts in spending on flagship programs, describing a range of broader infrastructure and social investments.

The West African nation’s debt exceeds 100 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), and payments to service that debt regularly range between 70 and 100 percent of government revenue.

Ghana is in talks with the International Monetary Fund about a support package to ease its debt burden and hopes to reach an agreement at staff level in the coming weeks.

The votes for the budget fell neatly along party lines.

Opposition lawmakers criticized plans to restructure Ghana’s debt and raise consumption taxes without offering significant cuts.

Proponents of the budget argued that the public is already underburdened and the country’s debt burden leaves them with no choice but to restructure.

During a presentation on the restructuring strategy on Monday, Samuel Arkhurst, the director of Ghana’s treasury and debt management, said the finer details of the budget should be reviewed after the launch of the debt exchange later this month.