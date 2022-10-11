Getting it to stick: Designing optimal core-shell MOFs for direct air capture

2 to bind. Credit: The University of Pittsburgh” width=”800″ height=”530″/> The MOF would have a core-shell design, meaning that carbon dioxide would be trapped in the core, while the shell can block other gases, especially water. The shell and core would be made of different MOF materials, with the shell MOF designed to retard water and the core MOF designed to bind CO 2 . Credit: The University of Pittsburgh



Direct aerial capture may be the key to saving the Earth from the effects of climate change, but there’s a catch: It’s really hard to do.

Direct Air Capture (DAC) technologies are designed to remove carbon dioxide from the air, although there is still much room for improvement in DAC materials. Other molecules in the air, especially water, are in much higher concentrations than carbon dioxide or CO 2 . They begin to compete with each other and ultimately carbon dioxide is not captured – at least not in large quantities.

“If materials are good at taking up carbon dioxide, they are usually good at taking up multiple gases,” explains Katherine Hornbostel, an assistant professor of mechanical and materials science at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering. “It’s really hard to tune these materials to capture carbon dioxide, but nothing else, and that’s what this research is focused on.”

Hornbostel is joined by co-investigators Nathaniel Rosi, a Pitt professor of chemistry with a secondary appointment in the Swanson School, and Christopher E. Wilmer, associate professor of chemical and petroleum engineering and William Kepler Whiteford Faculty Fellow in the Swanson School. Janice Steckel, a research scientist at the National Energy Technology Laboratory, and graduate students Paul Boone, Austin Lieber and Yiwen He will also work on the project. Together they published a journal article on creating new metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs, designed to trap only carbon dioxide.

MOFs, a research focus in Wilmer’s lab, are highly regarded for their ability to use porous membranes to trap large amounts of gases and can be designed via computer modeling rather than traditional trial-and-error.

The MOF would have a core-shell design, meaning that carbon dioxide would be trapped in the core, while the shell can block other gases, especially water. The shell and core would be made of different MOF materials, with the shell MOF designed to retard water and the core MOF designed to bind CO 2 .

“If you’re trying to work with an adhesive, it can be difficult to think of something that’s sticky to one material that isn’t also sticky to another material, and that’s true down to the molecular scale,” Wilmer said. . “So when we make a material that’s very sticky to carbon dioxide, it’s usually also sticky to water by accident. We’re trying to find a way to protect those sticky surfaces from water.”

Currently, the group uses computational modeling to find candidates for the best materials for both the core and shell of the MOF.

Research into direct air capture is still in its infancy, but there are already several potential applications for these technologies. According to Hornbostel, some in the field propose massive installations in unoccupied areas, while others prefer to use existing infrastructure where steam and electricity are already available. But either way, for this technology to work, there needs to be a lot of moving air — which could potentially be everywhere.

Researchers have long-term plans for direct air capture beyond reversing the effects of climate change. This technology can also help with space exploration and life on other planets.

“When we’re on other planets, like Mars, direct air intake is the way we get fuel to get back to Earth,” Wilmer said. “Every technology we design pushes the ball forward.”

Paul Boone et al, Designing optimal core-shell MOFs for direct air capture, nanoscale (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2NR03177A

