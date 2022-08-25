Get the no. 1-rated smart door lock available — and save $20 too.

Everyone appreciates the additions of smart home technology, but no one is looking forward to the bill when you have to replace just about every item in your home with its newer, smarter cousin.

With the Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock, residents get the benefits of fully controllable smart access to their home, but without replacing their current trusted deadbolt lock.

The Aegis easily sticks over your existing deadbolt so that even your old key still works. But now all it takes is a fingerprint or even facial recognition to unlock your front door. You can even set the device to lock automatically when you leave and unlock automatically when you get home.

Of course, everything is customized via the Bosma app, allowing homeowners to set specific guest access, including a temporary or permanent password for each person, all easily managed directly from the app.

Backed by advanced bank-grade AES-128 encryption, the Aegis is a staunch defender of your home, including a built-in 6-axis sensor to let you know if you’ve left the door ajar. It also sounds an automatic siren and immediately alerts you if the lock detects attempted break-ins.

Normally $119.99, you can now save $20 off the price of the Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock and get it for just $99.99. Just use the coupon code SMARTLOCK during checkout to get the discounted price.

BOSMA Aegis Smart Door Lock – $99.99

Lock it up for $99.99

Prices subject to change