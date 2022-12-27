Get the best Mac software bundle of the year for $59.99

Macs have never been more versatile, but they can always do better. The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle upgrades your Mac with privacy upgrades, productivity tools, and other enhancements with seven top utilities in one bundle, available only through the end of the year.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 Lifetime License

Get a lifetime license on one Mac for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Eliminate double booting, or prepare your Mac for workspaces with your own device or as a backup if your Windows machine crashes.

Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription

Winner of BestVPN.com’s Fastest VPN Award and 4.9 out of five stars from BestVPNProvider, Ivacy offers more than 3,500 servers around the world, so you can leverage your subscriptions and personal data without sacrificing speed or privacy . 256-bit AES encryption helps keep snoops out and keep your information under your control.

SplashID Pro: Lifetime Subscription

SplashID, one of CSO Online’s best password managers, securely stores everything you need. It also protects it with cloud backups and easy sharing tools, so you can get vital data to the people you need.

If you have a presentation, with VideoCom you also have content that you can share across dozens of channels. Use the tools to easily turn presentations into usable content by making just a few decisions. Screen capture and customization with GIFs, stickers, and other tools add a personal touch to any video, and linking and embedding tools make sharing as easy as a click.

Live Home 3D Pro for Mac: Lifetime license

Live Home 3D turns your Mac into an architectural design tool with an intuitive design that lets you quickly generate floor plans and visualizations, complete with light sources, furniture elements, and other tools. It’s so easy to use that it won a TopTenReviews Gold Award for making architecture and design more accessible.

XSplit VCam: Lifetime subscription

Take control of your video conferencing and streaming with this toolbox of settings and apps. Compatible with Zoom, Teams, Google Meet and other services, you can quickly add effects to make meetings more professional and streaming and sharing more fun. Adjust focus, add animated backgrounds, precisely frame your shot and adjust your exposure without having to leave your desk.

Mail Backup X Individual Edition: lifetime subscription

MailBackupX helps you clean up your inbox, without losing anything you might need later. Advanced compression archives email without sacrificing space, with cloud backups to prevent data loss, and syncs with most major email clients and services.

Whether you need your Mac to become a work machine or just want to get more out of it in your free time, this limited edition bundle makes it possible for $59.99, 96% off the MSRP of $1516. But be quick as it’s only available until the end of the year!

Prices subject to change.