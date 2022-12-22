Get lost ye meddling gentlemen! Cardinal blasts ‘woke’ rewording of Christmas carols

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Britain’s oldest Roman Catholic has struck at the ‘awakening’ of Christmas carol rewriting.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols said preserving the traditional songs was more important than “sensibilities that come and go.”

His comments came after a Church of England Christmas carol service sparked outrage by showing an ‘inclusive’ version of God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman.

The updated verses of the 17th-century carol include the lines “God bless you too, women, erased by men” and “God bless you, queer and questioning.”

Cardinal Vincent Nichols has spoken out against ‘woke’ reformulation of Christmas carols

The version written by an American pastor was sung on Monday at the mayor of Charnwood’s Christmas carol service at All Saints with Holy Trinity Church in Loughborough, Leicestershire.

Asked about the controversy yesterday, the Archbishop of Westminster replied: ‘I think what Christmas does is it tells us the importance of rituals.

Ritual helps us step out of our own little bubble, connect with something we’ve been given, inherited, and hope to pass on. I think those values ​​– of a continuation of musical repertoire, of being able to sing together, of looking at the rituals that have been formed over the centuries – are probably more important to me than certain sensitivities that come and go.’

Cardinal Nichols also insisted there was ‘no shortage’ of churchgoers, despite census data showing that less than half of the population of England and Wales now identify themselves as Christians.

He said people “came back” to church during the pandemic, telling Times Radio, “There’s no lack of that instinct for faith, which ties back into church services, especially in the Catholic Church.”

m.beckford@dailymail.co.uk