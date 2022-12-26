Get half of this backup manager and secure your files for life

It’s no exaggeration to say that many of us live on our phones these days. That’s why losing those phones — and all your data with them — can be devastating. Cloud backup is one thing, but if you want real security, nothing beats storing all those files on your primary home device. And while that can be cumbersome to do on your own, Mobikin Assistant makes it as easy as pressing a button.

With this highly rated app, you don’t have to worry about compatibility. There are versions for both iOS and Android, and you can move items to your Mac or Windows PC in just about any format. That includes all the big files like photos and video, as well as music, podcasts, and even text messages (which you can export in your chosen formats). You can back up your entire contact list in CSV, VCF or XML and never worry about asking for phone numbers again. While you’re at it, Mobikin lets you quickly remove all unused apps from your mobile device, freeing up even more space.

With a lifetime license for this app, you’ll always have access to your data, no matter how many times you have to switch phones. You can get one right now from Mobikin Assistant for $29.95, which is half the normal MSRP.

MobiKin Assistant: Lifetime License – $29.95

