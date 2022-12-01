Home Get expert insights on Google Search, Analytics and Advertising Features
If you want to improve your digital marketing, you first need to understand the basic tools that many businesses rely on. Google’s search, analytics, and advertising platforms are among the most popular in this realm. Learn more about these options and more from members of the online small business community below.

Learn About the Google Search Landscape

Google search is one of the most important online tools for any business. If you want to make the most of it, you need to understand the current trends. This Startup Bonsai post by Nicola Bleu includes stats related to Google search. And BizSugar members shared their thoughts on the post.

Get More Ecommerce Sales with These UX Design Tips

The user experience of your website can dramatically impact eCommerce sales. Though each site is different, there are some best practices that tend to make a difference. Read this Mind Inventory post by Manoj Rajput for more.

Learn the Basics of Google Analytics

Before you can improve your website and digital marketing, it helps to understand exactly what’s working and what isn’t in your current strategy. Google Analytics can give you these details. Learn about the platform in this Blogging Unplugged post by Jasmeet Singh.

Consider These WordPress Plugins for Analytics

However, Google Analytics isn’t the only option for measuring website activity. In fact, there are many tools available right on WordPress. Ben Sibley shares a list in this Independent Analytics post. After reading, head to

the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Improve Your Digital Ad Results

If you’re going to invest in online advertising, you want a decent ROI. Even if you’re getting some results, there’s likely room for improvement. Get tips in this Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry and Sally Vaishnav.

Get Used to Google Ad Match Types

Google recently updated its ad match types, which upset some online marketers. But it appears these changes are here to stay. So get a guide on using these updated types in this Search Engine Land post by Nicole Farley.

Find the Best Virtual Assistant Services for Your Business

Virtual assistants can help with your website, inbox, social media profiles, and so much more. But before you can reap these benefits, you need to choose a service provider. Check out

this Pixel Productions post by Andre Oentoro for a full list.

Create an Efficient Marketing Plan for Your Business

No matter what type of marketing channels you choose for your business, efficiency is important. Selecting efficient strategies can save your team time without sacrificing results. Learn more in this Crowdspring post by Rizza DC. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Consider Ease of Deployment When Implementing a Content Filtering System

Content filtering can help users quickly access the type of posts that are most relevant to them. However, not all content filtration systems are easy to deploy. Lisa Sicard examines

this concept in detail in this Inspire to Thrive post.

Create a Video Content Strategy

Whether you post videos to your website or social media accounts, this format can provide tons of value. But you should have a strategy related to the content and quality of your videos. Read more about creating one in this Social Media Examiner post by Michael Stelzner.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.

Image: Depositphotos

