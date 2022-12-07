Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Get Disney Plus for cheap before its massive price hike tomorrow

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Disney

The price of Disney Plus is about to spike by nearly 40% on December 8, and this is your last warning to save big on your subscription before it gets there.

Following in the footsteps of the other top streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus will get an ad-supported tier on December 8, and when it does, the price of the ad-free version will increase from $7.99 per month to $10. 99 per month (an increase of 37.5%). The new ad-supported tier will be introduced at the service’s current price of $7.99 per month.

