Get Disney Plus for cheap before its massive price hike tomorrow

The price of Disney Plus is about to spike by nearly 40% on December 8, and this is your last warning to save big on your subscription before it gets there.

Following in the footsteps of the other top streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus will get an ad-supported tier on December 8, and when it does, the price of the ad-free version will increase from $7.99 per month to $10. 99 per month (an increase of 37.5%). The new ad-supported tier will be introduced at the service’s current price of $7.99 per month.

But if you act fast, you can snag a year of Disney Plus at an even cheaper rate than any of these options. Sign up for a one-year Disney Plus subscription before Dec. 8 and you can get 12 months of the service for $79.99 — the only downside is that you’ll have to pay the total up front. In exchange for a year of Disney Plus, you get your subscription for effectively $6.67 per month, a huge discount compared to what it will soon cost.

What is Disney Plus with Ads?

Fortunately, Disney Plus’s new ad-supported tier isn’t as bad as many of us feared. Those of you who don’t want to commit to an annual subscription, but also want to stay subscribed for just $7.99 per month, shouldn’t worry too much about its introduction. According to an earnings call from earlier this year, Disney Plus’ ad-supported tier will limit commercials to just four minutes per hour of content at launch; moreover, the service does not display ads on content viewed through the platform’s kid-friendly user profiles.

By comparison, this four-minute limit is the same for Netflix and HBO Max’s ad-supported tiers, but less than Disney’s other streaming service, Hulu, which runs up to 12 minutes of ads per hour of content. It’s also less than cable TV, which typically bombards viewers with about 20 minutes of ads per hour of content.

However, it is not yet clear whether there will be other restrictions for ad-supported users. Netflix has admitted that some movies and TV shows are initially exclusive to the ad-free version of the service, and HBO Max’s ad-supported tier has also restricted some content to just the ad-free tier.

That said, following reports that Disney has imposed a hiring freeze and that the company’s financial troubles could lead to the cancellation of shows like Spider-Man: Freshman Year (opens in new tab), we expect Disney to want its ad-supported experiment to be a success. We wouldn’t be surprised if Disney tried to make its service look as attractive as possible to convince people to sign up for Disney Plus instead of a rival.

Want to get the most out of Disney Plus? Learn how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or find out which Marvel TV shows made it to our list of the best Disney Plus shows.