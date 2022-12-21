Get creative this Christmas with Wondershare’s new campaign

With the Christmas holidays approaching, Wondershare has rolled out a new campaign. “Capture moment (opens in new tab)encourages users to get creative this holiday season as they spend quality time with loved ones.

Christmas is just around the corner and Wondershare is getting festive. The world leader in creative software launched a new campaign on December 15, 2022. Wondershares “Capture Moment” wants to encourage users to capture special Christmas moments and share them with the world – and win one of three cash prizes in the process.

How to participate in Wondershare’s new campaign

Wondershare’s “Capture the moment” creative campaign will run from December 15, 2022 to January 10, 2023. Here’s how to enter for a chance to win one of three $200 prizes awarded to the top three entries:

Wondershare seeks to bring the holiday spirit from offline spaces to online platforms to celebrate togetherness as we finally get to get together in person this year. “Capture the Moment” encourages users to record and share funny, surprising and heartwarming reactions from your loved ones opening their Christmas gifts or receiving surprises. To participate in the campaign, upload and share a photo or video asset to a social media platform of your choice, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

(Image credit: Wondershare)

To be eligible for one of three $200 prizes, follow Wondershare’s account on the respective social media platform and don’t forget to include the hashtags #CelebrateWithWondershare and #Holidays in your post. One winner will be chosen from each of the three categories: most surprising reaction, funniest reaction and most heartwarming reaction.

As the world leader in creative software, Wondershare offers various programs and tools to empower users to make creative projects shine. These programs make capturing those Christmas memories easy! Plus, during the Christmas sale, Wondershare has plenty of holiday discounts and bundle offers so you can make the most of these tools.

Wondershare filmora is a simple yet powerful video editor that has recently received a massive update. adding more than a dozen advanced features and AI technology to the already versatile program. While Filmora’s features are the best in the industry, Filmora is more intuitive to use than similar programs. With Filmora, you can edit your “Capture the Moment” video asset from raw to polished at any skill level. Save $20 on the new Filmora 12 right now.

(Image credit: Wondershare)

Complete your campaign project by adding festive background music and unique Christmas effects. You can even add suitable stock footage with Wondershare Film stock (opens in new tab)‘s large stock library selection. Filmstock is currently 30% off!

Don’t let the distance between you and your loved ones stop you from participating in Wondershare’s Christmas campaign. Wondershare demo creator (opens in new tab) is a screen presenter that lets you record and capture those special unboxing moments via video call, even from miles away. Get DemoCreator now and save 20%.

Meet the unique requirements of different platforms using Wondershare UniConverter (opens in new tab). Post your Christmas videos to any social media platform, convert media files with a single click or even burn your finished project to DVD as a great gift for your loved ones. UniConverter is now also 20% off!

Wondershare’s current holiday discounts and bundle options allow you to not only get the most out of your creative ideas this season, but also increase your productivity all year round.

Wondershare’s productivity tools include PDFelement (opens in new tab)a PDF editor that allows you to edit, convert and sign PDF files effortlessly Edraw (opens in new tab)a diagramming solution packed with visual aids to turn complexity into clarity, making it easy to achieve those New Year’s resolutions. You can get 60% off PDFelement and 20% off Edraw in their current sale.

For more information on holiday deals and Wondershare’s different bundle options, check out the “Catch the Moment” website. (opens in new tab)