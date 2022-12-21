Get creative this Christmas with Wondershare’s new campaign

By Jacky
With the Christmas holidays approaching, Wondershare has rolled out a new campaign. “Capture moment (opens in new tab)encourages users to get creative this holiday season as they spend quality time with loved ones.

Christmas is just around the corner and Wondershare is getting festive. The world leader in creative software launched a new campaign on December 15, 2022. Wondershares “Capture Moment” wants to encourage users to capture special Christmas moments and share them with the world – and win one of three cash prizes in the process.

How to participate in Wondershare’s new campaign

