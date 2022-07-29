Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 at Eneba

If you’re one of the lucky few to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, you’ll be happy to hear that luck is working in your favor again. Straight away, roadside readers can purchase a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service at Eneba for about $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEInterests at the cash register. Keep in mind that the price on Eneba’s website can fluctuate a few dollars and cents, but the final sale price at checkout should be less than $40.

PlayStation Plus Essential gives you access to online multiplayer and monthly PS4 and PS5 titles, which you can download at no extra cost. It also comes with PlayStation Store discounts, exclusive add-on content, and 100GB of cloud storage for game saves. In fact, PS5 owners have access to the PlayStation Plus collection, including: god of war, Check, and a wealth of other great titles from the last generation. These are all perks that should make playing on your new PS5 – or your PS4 – even more fun, but you better hurry: this deal is only valid for a limited time.

Google’s new Pixel 6A just came out, but we’re already seeing some great deals on the excellent, budget-friendly smartphone. Now until 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 7, you can get a $50 Amazon gift card if you buy an unlocked Pixel 6A on Amazon for $449, the full retail price of the phone. To receive the credit, scroll down to where it says “Special offers and product promotions” on the product page and click the “Add both to cart” button. Best Buy also offers almost the same deal through August 7, albeit with a $50 Best Buy gift card, while Google’s current promotion will get you $50 in Google Store credit.

We recently gave the Pixel 6A a good review. Admittedly, the phone’s 6.1-inch OLED display is smaller than the more expensive Pixel 6 and offers a slower 60Hz refresh rate. For the price, though, it’s good value, especially as it performs well, takes great photos and shares the same snappy Tensor processor as the rest of the Pixel 6 range. Read our review.

If you’re looking for good noise-cancelling headphones to help you focus while working or studying remotely in your dorm room (just to name a few of the many cases where ANC is nice to have), Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 an excellent pair that will do the job very well. Not only do they sound good and suppress noise effectively, but they also come with productivity-boosting features like multipoint Bluetooth support. That’s great for multitaskers, as you can easily pair them and switch back and forth between multiple devices on the go. Other benefits include intuitive rotary controls for both volume and noise cancellation, as well as improved battery life compared to their predecessor.

Although their noise canceling capabilities are not quite as impressive as those from Sony and Bose, they are still one of our favorite headphones. Normally $249.99, Amazon and Target now sell them in black for just $189.99 which is the cheapest they’ve been all year. The current price is also just $28 lower than their best price yet, which we last saw during Black Friday and Cyber ​​​​Monday. Read our review.



Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 have the same intuitive dials as the originals for volume and noise cancellation, but the sequel offers better sound quality and battery life at a lower price.

If you haven’t heard the news, Meta is raising the price of its popular Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset by $100 next week. That makes today a great time to buy it, especially since Meta is still using a refurbished Quest 2 $50 discounted. Straight away, you can buy the 128GB model — which comes with two Touch controllers, a glasses spacer, a pair of AA batteries, a USB-C cable, and a power adapter — for $249, a cool $50 off the current price of a new model. The headset is also certified as refurbished by Meta, meaning the company has inspected, cleaned and tested it to make sure it works and looks like it’s new. In addition, the device comes with a one-year warranty, a 30-day return period and free delivery.

The Quest 2 offers a variety of features we like, including support for a 120Hz refresh rate for select games, the ability to wirelessly connect to gaming PCs, and a sharp display. Plus, you no longer need to sign in with your Facebook account to use it, something we weren’t big fans of when we first tested the headset in 2020. Read our review.



Meta Quest 2 (128GB, refurbished) The Meta Quest 2 headset supports a 120Hz refresh rate for select games, as well as the ability to wirelessly connect to gaming PCs.

More great deals before we close out the week